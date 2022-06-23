Microsoft is bringing more Loop components to Microsoft Teams and Outlook

Microsoft is bringing more of its Loop app integratabtle components to Teams and its Outlook email client.

Loop needs some explanation because while it's an Office app, it's an app that Microsoft made to help people collaborate on projects using different Office apps.

Microsoft introduced the app last year to offer users a canvas with portable components that stay in sync across apps. As such Loop is a lightweight app with "components" that can operate across Teams, Outlook and OneNote.

"Loop components are live and can be copied and pasted across Teams and Outlook — staying in sync in all the places they exist. Loop components enable your team to go from unfinished ideas to great outcomes quickly while staying in the flow of their work," explains Microsoft's Tricia Van Hollebeke.

These components include task list, bulleted list, checklist, numbered list, paragraph list, and table. These appear in Teams in a pop-up menu.

The Loop app is Microsoft's answer to startups like Notion that are looking to shake-up office productivity software through better collaboration in documents — something that Google is also aiming for in Workspace.

Microsoft announced last month that developers can create their own Loop components by using existing Adaptive Cards.

Adaptive Cards offer developers a standard way of exchanging UI content. It's used by Zoho for Teams and Outlook.

The new components are available in the chat feature for Microsoft Teams and will soon come to Outlook, according to Microsoft.

Plus Teams users can get notifications about newly created components.

"Loop components allow groups to collaborate wherever they are, whether it's across town or spanning multiple time zones—all with a single click within a Teams chat or Outlook email," says Van Hollebeke.

"When you @mention people, Loop will send that person a Teams notification along with an email. And for peace of mind, every component you create in Teams is automatically saved to a file in OneDrive. You can easily find all your Loop components on Office.com."