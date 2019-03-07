Microsoft is now giving consumer app developers up to 95 percent of their Store app sales

Credit: Microsoft

At its Build 2018 developers conference, Microsoft announced plans to give developers selling their applications through the Microsoft Store a bigger split of revenues earned. Officials said the new fee structure would roll out before the end of calendar 2018. But it took until March 6 for Microsoft to finally implement the promised revenue arrangement.



Developers of consumer applications can receive up to 95 percent of revenues earned under the new system. That number drops to 85 percent if customers find those applications through a Microsoft Store collection, through Microsoft Store search or through other Microsoft owned properties. The new policy applies to app purchases made on all Windows 10 PCs, Windows Mixed Reality headsets, Windows 10 Mobile devices and Surface Hubs. It doesn't apply to games and purchases made on Xbox consoles.



Up until now, the revenue share on non-game subscriptions that Microsoft was offering developers was 85 percent.



Developers receive 30 percent of revenues for apps and games sold via Xbox consoles; Microsoft Store for Business; and Microsoft Store for Education, as noted on Twitter by Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael). Devs receive 15 percent on apps and app subscriptions sold via referral by Microsoft and 5 percent on apps and app subscriptions sold via referral by the devs themselves or others.



Microsoft has been continually struggling to get more applications in the Microsoft Store. The company's rather vague announcement at Mobile World Congress that Microsoft is committed to open app stores has led some to wonder how committed Microsoft is to its own Microsoft Store. Until fairly recently, Microsoft's attitude seemed to be its app Store was the one and only way developers should be able to deliver Windows apps, but these days, Microsoft seems resigned to simply trying to get more apps on its platforms by any means necessary.