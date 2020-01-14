Microsoft January 2020 Patch Tuesday fixes 49 security bugs

Today's patches also fix a major vulnerability in Windows' cryptographic library.

Microsoft has released today the January 2020 Patch Tuesday security updates. This month's updates include fixes for 49 vulnerabilities, of which eight are rated with a severity rating of "critical."

Microsoft has released today the January 2020 Patch Tuesday security updates. This month's updates include fixes for 49 vulnerabilities, of which eight are rated with a severity rating of "critical."

By far, today's most notable patched bug is a vulnerability in CryptoAPI (Crypt32.dll), the default Windows cryptographic library, a bug that was discovered and reported to Microsoft by the NSA.

The bug (CVE-2020-0601) is considered as bad as it gets. It can allow a threat actor to fake file signatures and launch man-in-the-middle attacks on encrypted HTTPS communications. See our previous coverage on this bug for additional details here.

But besides this bug, there are also two other important issues that will need patching. These two bugs both impact Windows Server 2016 and Windows Server 2012.

According to Microsoft, the Windows Remote Desktop Gateway (RD Gateway) component running on these systems is vulnerable to a remote code execution flaw that allows attackers to take over vulnerable Windows servers by initiating an RDP connection and sending specially crafted requests.

These two vulnerabilities -- tracked as CVE-2020-0609 and CVE-2020-0610 -- occur before the RDP authention process and require no user interaction from the server owner.

All in all, the Microsoft January 2020 Patch Tuesday is smaller than many of Microsoft's 2019 Patch Tuesdays, but it's surely no less important, as the three bugs presented above stand testament.

Users are advised to make time to download and install these security fixes at their earliest convenience.

Besides Windows, other products that received fixes this month include Internet Explorer, ASP.NET, the .NET Framework, Microsoft Dynamics, OneDrive forAndroid, Microsoft Office, and Microsoft Office Services and Web Apps.

Additional useful Patch Tuesday information is below:

  • Microsoft's official Security Update Guide portal lists all security updates in a filterable table.
  • ZDNet also put together this page listing all security updates on one single page, in one place.
  • Additional analysis of today's Patch Tuesday is also available from SANS ISC and Trend Micro.
  • This month's Adobe security updates are detailed here.
  • SAP security updates are detailed here.
  • VMWare security fixes are here and here.
  • Intel security updates are available here.
  • Oracle's Q1 critical patch updates have also been released today, and are detailed here.
  • The Android Security Bulletin for January 2020 is detailed here. Patches started rolling out to users' phones last week.
TagCVE IDCVE Title
.NET Framework CVE-2020-0606 .NET Framework Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
.NET Framework CVE-2020-0605 .NET Framework Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
.NET Framework CVE-2020-0646 .NET Framework Remote Code Execution Injection Vulnerability
Apps CVE-2020-0654 Microsoft OneDrive for Android Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
ASP.NET CVE-2020-0603 ASP.NET Core Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
ASP.NET CVE-2020-0602 ASP.NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability
Common Log File System Driver CVE-2020-0615 Windows Common Log File System Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Common Log File System Driver CVE-2020-0634 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Common Log File System Driver CVE-2020-0639 Windows Common Log File System Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Dynamics CVE-2020-0656 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (On-Premise) Cross Site Scripting Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-0622 Microsoft Graphics Component Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-0607 Microsoft Graphics Components Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-0642 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-0643 Windows GDI+ Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-0650 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-0652 Microsoft Office Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-0653 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-0651 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-0647 Microsoft Office Online Spoofing Vulnerability
Microsoft Scripting Engine CVE-2020-0640 Internet Explorer Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0644 Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0624 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0635 Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0620 Microsoft Cryptographic Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0616 Microsoft Windows Denial of Service Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0608 Win32k Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0601 Windows CryptoAPI Spoofing Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0621 Windows Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows Search Component CVE-2020-0633 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows Search Component CVE-2020-0623 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows Search Component CVE-2020-0613 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows Search Component CVE-2020-0614 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows Search Component CVE-2020-0632 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows Search Component CVE-2020-0627 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows Search Component CVE-2020-0628 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows Search Component CVE-2020-0625 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows Search Component CVE-2020-0626 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows Search Component CVE-2020-0629 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows Search Component CVE-2020-0631 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows Search Component CVE-2020-0630 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Hyper-V CVE-2020-0617 Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
Windows Media CVE-2020-0641 Microsoft Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows RDP CVE-2020-0610 Windows Remote Desktop Gateway (RD Gateway) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows RDP CVE-2020-0609 Windows Remote Desktop Gateway (RD Gateway) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows RDP CVE-2020-0637 Remote Desktop Web Access Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Windows RDP CVE-2020-0612 Windows Remote Desktop Gateway (RD Gateway) Denial of Service Vulnerability
Windows RDP CVE-2020-0611 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows Subsystem for Linux CVE-2020-0636 Windows Subsystem for Linux Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Update Stack CVE-2020-0638 Update Notification Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
