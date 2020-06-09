Microsoft June 2020 Patch Tuesday fixes 129 vulnerabilities

Microsoft has released today the June 2020 Patch Tuesday, the company's monthly security updates.
This month, Redmond engineers have patched 129 vulnerabilities, making this the largest Patch Tuesday release in the company's history.
The good news is that despite this month's bulkiness, none of the vulnerabilities have been exploited in the wild before Microsoft released patches today (no zero-days).
System administrators who manage large fleets of computers -- such as those deployed across enterprises and government organizations -- are advised to test today's updates for any bugs and deploy them as soon as possible.
Malware authors are known to keep on eye out on Microsoft's monthly security updates, select the most useful bugs, and patch-diff the security updates to find the exact bug that Microsoft fixed -- so they can weaponize it as soon as possible.
Among the most serious bugs patched this month, we list:
- CVE-2020-1181 - remote code execution in Microsoft SharePoint.
- CVE-2020-1225, CVE-2020-1226 - remote code execution in Microsoft Excel.
- CVE-2020-1223 - remote code execution in Word for Android.
- CVE-2020-1248 - remote code execution in the Windows Graphics Device Interface (GDI).
- CVE-2020-1281 - remote code execution in Windows OLE.
- CVE-2020-1299 - remote code execution in processing Windows .LNK files.
- CVE-2020-1300 - remote code execution in the Windows OS print spooler component.
- CVE-2020-1301 - remote code execution in the Windows SMB (Server Message Block) protocol.
- CVE-2020-1213, CVE-2020-1214, CVE-2020-1215, CVE-2020-1216, CVE-2020-1230, CVE-2020-1260 - remote code execution in the Windows VBScript scripting engine.
Below is some useful information about today's Patch Tuesday, but also the security updates released by other companies this month.
- Microsoft's official Security Update Guide portal lists all security updates in a filterable table.
- ZDNet has published this file listing all this month's security advisories on one single page.
- Adobe's security updates are detailed here.
- SAP security updates are available here.
- VMWare security updates are available here.
- Intel security updates are detailed here.
- Firefox security updates have been released last week, with the release of Firefox v77.
- The Android Security Bulletin for June 2020 is detailed here. Patches started rolling out to users' phones last week.
