Microsoft makes free Windows 11 Enterprise virtual machine available for download

Microsoft has made available a free Windows 11 Enterprise virtual machine for download. Aimed at developers, Microsoft says, "Start building Windows applications quickly by using a virtual machine with the latest versions of Windows, the developer tools, SDKs, and samples ready to go."

There's a lot packed into this download:

Window 11 Enterprise (evaluation)

Windows 10 SDK, version 2004 (10.0.19041.0)

Visual Studio 2019 (latest as of 10/09/21) with the UWP, .NET desktop, and Azure workflows enabled and includes the Windows Template Studio extension.

Visual Studio Code (latest as of 10/09/21)

Windows Subsystem for Linux enabled with Ubuntu installed

Developer mode enabled

Windows Terminal installed

According to Microsoft, these virtual machines will expire on 01/09/22.

Microsoft has made downloads available for VMWare, Hyper-V, VirtualBox and Parallels versions of the virtual machine, and they can all be downloaded directly from Microsoft.

Note that the title of the page incorrectly states, "get a Windows 10 development environment."