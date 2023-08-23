Microsoft may soon give Windows 11 an AI revamp, according to reports

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Microsoft has made some big moves in AI over the last year, including partnering with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and releasing its AI chatbot Bing Chat. Now, it looks like the company is expanding its AI efforts to Windows 11.

According to Windows Central's sources, Microsoft is working on bringing AI to many of its Windows 11 apps, including Photos, Snipping Tool, and Paint.

The reports say that Microsoft is working on an AI functionality for the Photos app, which would allow it to identify objects in a photo and copy and paste them somewhere else, similar to the drag-and-drop feature in iOS 16.

The Snipping tool will reportedly be revamped by incorporating optical character recognition (OCR) into the tool, which would allow it to identify text in screenshots, facilitating copy and pasting. The company is working on bringing the same OCR feature to the camera app, according to the report.

Lastly, the sources revealed that Microsoft is experimenting with AI in the Paint App by incorporating AI art generation into the tool by implementing a feature allowing users to "create a canvas" based on user criteria.

The company has experience in the AI art generation space with its own Bing Image Creator, which uses text to generate any image a user can think of in the same way DALL-E does.

Microsoft recently announced the date of its fall event on September 21. The company will likely use this opportunity to not only announce new hardware, such as the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, but also to announce its latest AI projects, such as the ones above.