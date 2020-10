Microsoft October 2020 Patch Tuesday fixes 87 vulnerabilities

Image: ZDNet

Microsoft has released today its monthly batch of security updates known as Patch Tuesday, and this month the OS maker has patched 87 vulnerabilities across a wide range of Microsoft products.

By far, the most dangerous bug patched this month is CVE-2020-16898. Described as a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in the Windows TCP/IP stack, this bug can allow attackers to take over Windows systems by sending malicious ICMPv6 Router Advertisement packets to an unpatched computer via a network connection.

The bug was discovered internally by Microsoft engineers, and OS versions vulnerable to CVE-2020-16898 include Windows 10 and Windows Server 2019.

With a severity score of 9.8 out of a maximum of 10, Microsoft considers the bug dangerous and likely to be weaponized, and rightfully so.

Patching the bug is recommended, but workarounds such as disabling disable ICMPv6 RDNSS support also exist, which would allow system administrators to deploy temporary mitigations until they quality-test this month's security updates for any OS-crashing bugs.

Another bug to keep an eye on is CVE-2020-16947, a remote code execution issue in Outlook. Microsoft says this bug can be exploited by tricking a user "to open a specially crafted file with an affected version of Microsoft Outlook software."

Below are additional details about today's Microsoft Patch Tuesday and security updates released by other tech companies:

Microsoft's official Security Update Guide portal lists all security updates in a filterable table.

ZDNet has published this file listing all this month's security advisories on one single page.

Adobe's security updates are detailed here.

SAP security updates are available here.

Intel security updates are available here.

VMWare security updates are available here.

Chrome 86 security updates are detailed here.

Android security updates are available here.