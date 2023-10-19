Slowly but surely, hybrid work has become the new norm. While many companies have strictly prioritized remote work setups during the past few years, return-to-office mandates have demonstrated that the hybrid work model is here to stay.

I am a hybrid worker myself, and I've found it difficult to adjust to this new norm, constantly switching from one environment to another – that is, until I found the right remote work setup: the perfect combination of tech devices and gadgets that allow me to have an office at home and on the go.

Just like most things in life, remote work has its benefits and drawbacks, but with the right tools, you can make the most out of every situation--or in this case, every environment--to be your most productive self at all times. As a remote worker for more than two decades, ZDNET's David Gewirtz believes "the more optimized your space is, the more productivity improves."

ZDNET has tried and tested the following products to ensure you get the best remote work setup possible.

A laptop

Whether you plan to work from a designated area in your house or at the local coffee shop, a laptop is a must-have essential for remote work. A laptop can provide the flexibility to work anywhere without being bound to a specific place, something desktops or PCs can't do. If you are looking for the best laptops to work remotely, here are some of our favorite reviewed and tested picks.

A pair of headphones

You are unstoppable with a good pair of headphones on your head, especially when it comes to remote work. Whether you are taking conference calls, zoom meetings, or simply listening to some tunes, the best headphones should provide an immersive audio experience. And unless you want to add an external microphone to your setup, we recommend getting a pair of headphones with a top-tier microphone.

A monitor

Workingnine to five on a laptop five days a week is not ideal--there is no denying after several hours, your back, eyes, and entire body just start to hurt from crouching over such a small screen. Besides, you can do so much more when you have two screens to organize your work. For at-home or on-the-go setups, here are the top monitors to work remotely.

LG 34-inch 34WQ73A-B Monitor Best curved monitor LG/ZDNET When it comes to top-performing monitors, the LG 34-inch QHD IPS HDR 10 monitor is it. Its 34-inch screen accommodates all my tabs perfectly, and its 3440 x 1440 HD resolution display maximizes even the smallest details from my computer. Its curved form immerses me in my work and its blue light filter keeps my eyes from tiring out in the middle of the work day. As someone who likes to switch up their setup, my favorite feature has got to be the monitor's stand, which lets you angle the screen as well as move it upwards or downwards to adjust it to your desired height. View now at Amazon View now at LG View now at Walmart

AOC B27B2H Best budget-friendly monitor AOC/ZDNET Monitors can be a hefty investment – and ultimately depend on how much and how long you plan to use your monitor in your remote work setup. If you want a budget-friendly monitor to get started, the AOC B27B2H is an excellent option. However, keep in mind that the low price comes at a compromise: while you receive great picture quality and blue light filtering at an affordable price, this display has no integrated speakers or USB-C and DisplayPort interfaces. You will need a good ole' HDMI port to connect your laptop and a pair of wired headphones or speakers to connect to the 3.5mm audio jack. View now at Amazon View now at Walmart

A desk and a chair

I've tried multiple times to work from my kitchen table, and let me tell you, it just doesn't work as a permanent fix. If you are working from home or remotely, you need a designated workspace where you can keep all of your work-related essentials. Not only will your significant other thank you for not hogging the kitchen table, but you will also be able to create a physical distinction between what is work and what is home. Here are some of our favorite office furniture, including desks and chairs.

Herman Miller Aeron Chair Best comfortable office chair Herman Miller/ZDNET Same way you need a designated desk for remote work, you need a comfortable chair to do your work. The Herman Miller Aeron Chair is ZDNET's pick for the best office chair overall due to its customizable features. Choose your chair size based on your height and weight, adjust the armchairs to fit your preference, and choose the design color that best suits your office ambiance. While definitely on the pricier side, consider this chair a hefty yet worthy investment towards your back and posture – especially if you are working 40+ hours a week. Also: The 10 best office chairs: Sit comfortably as you work View now at Amazon View now at Herman Miller

Hbada Modern Comfort Swivel Home Office Chair Best budget office chair Hbada/ZDNET Not all good quality chairs need to cost a fortune. If you are seeking a budget-friendly desk chair alternative, the Hbada Modern Comfort Swivel Chair is an excellent option when it comes to value for your buck. For just $130, you get a stylish and modern, yet comfortable desk chair from which you can spend hours at a time. It features a relaxing rocking function you can use when work anxiety hits and an adjustable armrest so you can tuck your chair into your desk after a long day of work. Also: The best gaming chairs you can buy View now at Amazon

A keyboard and a mouse

An external keyboard and mouse is definitely up to personal preference, but if you are using a monitor, having a top-quality keyboard and mouse can be more comfortable to use and can provide a better flow of work than performing functions directly on your laptop. Besides, unless you have your monitor higher than your laptop, your screens may interfere, or it may be uncomfortable to type with your computer on the side.

Apple Magic Keyboard and mouse Best keyboard and mouse for Mac users Apple/ZDNET As always, Apple has its own minimalistic, stylish version of a product, and this includes the Apple Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. As an everyday Macbook user, I am used to typing on Apple keyboards, which is why within my own remote work setup I use both – and so far have not been disappointed. They both have an impressive battery life, a lightweight portable design, and pair wonderfully across all my Apple devices. View now at Amazon View now at Apple View now at Apple

You might also need:

Aside from the tech essentials above, we've included some accessories you might not have thought about for your work-from-home setup. Ultimately, all these products are meant to increase your comfort and your productivity.

What does remote work mean? Working remotely is often referred to as working at any location other than a company's central office. This means employees use online forums to meet, communicate, and go about their daily tasks. For some employees, working remotely can mean working from home, while for others, it can mean working on-the-go.

What is the difference between remote work, work from home, and hybrid work? Employees who work from home have their offices and work setups at--you guessed it--home. Remote workers are technically those who work at any location that is not the company's central office and, in turn, are nowhere near other coworkers. Hybrid workers work half their time in a company's main office and half remotely -- a trend that has surged since the COVID-19 pandemic.

What should I keep in mind when working remotely? While working remotely offers immense flexibility, you must be mindful of certain "side effects." First and foremost, the lines between work and play can be blurred. If you want to succeed at a remote job, you must distinguish between your work and home setup. While this can be physical, such as a designated work space within your home or a specific work schedule, it can also be mental; this means creating boundaries of when and where you want to answer messages, send Slacks, or even log into your laptop. Secondly, it is essential to keep in mind cybersecurity at all costs. While you may consider you are not at risk since you are in the comfort of your own home or paying attention to your laptop at all times within your local coffee shop, you may be compromising your company's security. ZDNET's Jada Jones shares four ways to secure your remote work setup.