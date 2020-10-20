Microsoft posts known issue list for Windows 10 20H2

Credit: Microsoft

When Microsoft released its Windows 10 2004/May Update earlier this year, the company revealed the day after the start of the rollout a laundry list of remaining problems with that feature update. Simultaneous with the kick-off of the Windows 10 20H2/October Update rollout on October 20, Microsoft also has released a known issues list. The good news: So far, it's not too bad.



The known and resolved issues list for Windows 10 feature updates is available on Microsoft's Release Information page. The current list for 20H2 as of today includes:

Errors or issues during or after updating devices with certain Conexant audio drivers -- Conexant or Synaptics audio drivers might receive a stop error with a blue screen

Errors or issues during or after updating devices with Conexant ISST audio drivers -- Devices with affected Conexant ISST audio drivers might receive an error or have issues with Windows 10 2004

Issues when using Microsoft IME for Japanese or Chinese languages

The "Windows can't verify the publisher of this driver software" or other errors caused by installing incorrectly formatted third-party driver issue has been resolved.



It's not too surprising that the 20H2 update doesn't have many issues because it shares most of its code with the 2004/May Update. And that feature update has been through months of Microsoft working to fix a lengthy and changing list of known issues.



Microsoft is throttling the release of the Windows 10 20H2 update, making it available first to devices where it's expected not to cause problems for most users. I've already heard from a Surface Book user that 20H2 is available out of the gate for his device, which is a change from the situation with 2004. Surface users, including me, were among those who saw lengthy blocks on their devices because of a variety of issues.

Microsoft will likely be updating the Release Information page as Windows 10 20H2 rolls out more broadly, so if you're blocked from getting it or having issues with it, definitely check the page when trying to troubleshoot.