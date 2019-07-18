Microsoft Q4 delivers strong growth, commercial cloud revenue hits $11 billion for $44 billion run rate

× msft-by-business-q4-2019.png

Microsoft's fiscal fourth quarter handily exceeded expectations as the company commercial cloud revenue was up 49% to $11 billion and Azure grew at a 64% clip.

In fact, there were few Microsoft products that didn't generate revenue growth.

Microsoft reported fourth quarter net income of $13.2 billion, or $1.71 a share, on revenue of $33.7 billion, up 12%. Non-GAAP earnings were $1.37 a share.

Wall Street was looking for Microsoft to report fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $32.77 billion with adjusted earnings of $1.21 a share.

CEO Satya Nadella said that the company is landing more multi-year commercial cloud agreements. Meanwhile, Microsoft said Azure margins improved.

× msft-commercial-cloud-q4-2019.png

In the fourth quarter, revenue from the Intelligent Cloud unit showed growth of 19% to $11.4 billion. That sum topped revenue of $11 billion from the Productivity and Business Processes (Office, Dynamics, LinkedIn) group.

Microsoft's More Personal Computing unit had fourth quarter sales of $11.3 billion, up 4% from a year ago. Windows revenue was carried by commercial and OEM products. Surface revenue was up 14%.

For the year, Microsoft reported net income of $39.2 billion, or $5.06 a share, on revenue of $125.8 billion. The net income tally was boosted by a $2.6 billion tax benefit.

Microsoft spent $16.87 billion on research and development for fiscal 2019, up from $14.73 billion in fiscal 2018.

