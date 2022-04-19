Microsoft rebrands its compliance and data-governance products as 'Microsoft Purview'

Credit: Microsoft

Last fall, Microsoft announced the general availability of its Azure Purview data-governance platform. Today, April 19, Microsoft announced the rebranding of that platform, plus the addition of a family of Microsoft 365 compliance and governance products under the "Microsoft Purview" name.



Microsoft officials are positioning the Microsoft Purview suite as helping customers see their assets across their entire data estate; help safeguard and manage sensitive data across clouds, apps and endpoints; and helping to manage risks and regulatory compliance.



Here's Microsoft's chart showing how each of the products in the Microsoft Purview family are now branded:

Credit: Microsoft

× purviewrebrand.jpg

In addition to announcing the rebrand, officials also said today that Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention for macOS is now generally available. Microsoft is adding more than 50 new classifiers to its sensitive information-type catalog. It is announcing the preview of coauthoring of encrypted documents for iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as adding more functionality to Microsoft Purview eDiscovery (Premium) to improve identification of relevant data in Teams. For more details about new and recent announcements in this space, see Microsoft's blog post.

Microsoft has been rebranding lots of its enterprise and cloud products over the past year, plus grouping a number of related offerings together in Microsoft-branded suites, such as its privacy-management products under the "Microsoft Priva" brand.