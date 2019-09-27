Microsoft says Windows 10 1903 is officially 'ready for broad deployment'

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft's Windows 10 1903, a k a the May 2019 Update, is officially 'ready for broad deployment for all users via Windows Update.' That new status was achieved on September 26, as Microsoft noted on its Windows 10 Release Information status page.



The status change coincided with the September 26 release of the latest Windows 10 1903 Cumulative Update (KB4517211, Build 18362.387), which included a number of fixes for various issues in the product, including a fix for audio issues affecting certain games.



As Microsoft notes on its release information page, devices running Windows 10 1803 (the April 2018 Update) Home, Pro and Pro for Workstation editions will reach end of support on November 12, 2019. Microsoft started to auto-update these users -- along with those running earlier versions of Windows 10 past their end of service -- to 1903 since July 2019. Microsoft advises users who have not been "offered" Windows 10 1903 to check its Release Information page for possible known issues affecting their devices which may be resolved and/or resolvable.



"We recommend commercial customers running earlier versions of Windows 10 begin broad deployments of Windows 10, version 1903, in their organizations," according to the September 26 note on the page.



Microsoft is still not believed to have finalized its Windows 10 1909 feature release, but it seemingly is close to doing so. Once that happens, Microsoft should begin rolling out 1909 to mainstream users. I'm hearing this should happen in the next month or so. To make sure you're ready and in control when the next Windows 10 feature update hits, check out these tips from my ZDNet colleague Ed Bott.



For those wondering what's happening with Windows Server 1909, which is the semi-annual feature update for Windows Server, I have some news. Despite the fact that Microsoft has not released a single test build of Server 1909 to Insider testers -- even though it has released several test builds of Server 2003/Server 20H1 to testers -- Server 1909 exists and is coming.



I asked Microsoft this week for an update on what's happening with Server 1909 and why the company has not issued a test build of it. While not answering the testing question, a spokesperson provided the following:



"We plan to share the next Windows Server Semi-Annual Channel Release this fall. This release is focused on reliability, performance and other general improvements."



My contacts say Microsoft is hoping to start rolling out Server 1909 to mainstream users around mid-November 2019. The product will be Sever 1903 updated with the latest Cumulative Update (fixes and a few minor features), sources say. The Windows 10 1909 client could be out before Server begins rolling out, my contacts believe.

Microsoft began rolling out Windows 10 1903 client and server simultaneously at the end of May 2019.