Microsoft shares more on what's coming in Windows Server 2022

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has been testing its next version of Windows Server since last year within the Insider test program. Despite releasing regular Server test builds, Microsoft officials very seldom provide any public information about the features and updates in these Server test builds. But on March 2, officials shared more publicly about the features in this coming Windows Server release.



As officials said a year ago, this coming version of Windows Server is going to be the next Windows Server Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) release and would be available to mainstream users "toward the end of 2021." The most recent LTSC release of Server was Windows Server 2019. LTSC releases of Server get security updates for ten years and don't receive feature updates by design.



During its first day of its virtual spring Ignite 2021 conference on March 2, officials posted a list of new features that would be part of Windows Server 2022. Users will be able to:

Apply advanced multi-layer protection against threats enabled easily with secured-core server.

Secure connectivity to business-critical assets withan additional layer of security during transport, including support for HTTPS and TLS 1.3 enabled by default.

Manage and govern Windows Server on-prem with Azure Arc

Get better virtual-machine management with latest Windows Admin Center.

Migrate file servers from on-premises to Azure with new supported scenario in Storage Migration Service.

Improve container application deployment with smaller image size for faster download and simplified network policy implementation.

Updaate .NET applications with the new containerization tool in Windows Admin Center.



Windows Insiders can download the Windows Server 2022 preview builds and run them locally or try the preview hosted in Azure.



A spokesperson declined to provide any more/new information about when Microsoft plans to release Windows Server 2022 to the mainstream beyond "later this year."