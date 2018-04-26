Microsoft shines in Q3 as cloud, Office 365 posts strong sales gains

Microsoft's third quarter results were strong across its various units. Office 365 remains the juggernaut.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Cloud

Microsoft's third quarter handily topped expectations as the company's productivity unit, Office 365 and commercial cloud revenue surged.

The software giant delivered strong results across its units. The company reported third quarter net income of $7.4 billion, or 95 cents a share, on revenue of $26.8 billion.

Wall Street was expecting Microsoft to report fiscal third quarter earnings of 84 cents a share on revenue of $25.77 billion.

By unit, it's worth noting that Microsoft's commercial cloud revenue was up 58 percent from a year ago. The productivity and business processes unit had sales of $9 billion, up 17 percent from a year ago.

In addition, Office 365 commercial revenue was up 42 percent with consumer Office sales up 12 percent. Microsoft now has 30.6 million Office 365 consumer subscribers.

microsoft-q3-2018.png
microsoft-q3-2018-commercial-cloud.png

Related Topics:

Enterprise Software Digital Transformation Data Centers CXO Innovation Storage
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All