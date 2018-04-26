Microsoft shines in Q3 as cloud, Office 365 posts strong sales gains

Microsoft's third quarter handily topped expectations as the company's productivity unit, Office 365 and commercial cloud revenue surged.

The software giant delivered strong results across its units. The company reported third quarter net income of $7.4 billion, or 95 cents a share, on revenue of $26.8 billion.

Wall Street was expecting Microsoft to report fiscal third quarter earnings of 84 cents a share on revenue of $25.77 billion.

By unit, it's worth noting that Microsoft's commercial cloud revenue was up 58 percent from a year ago. The productivity and business processes unit had sales of $9 billion, up 17 percent from a year ago.

In addition, Office 365 commercial revenue was up 42 percent with consumer Office sales up 12 percent. Microsoft now has 30.6 million Office 365 consumer subscribers.