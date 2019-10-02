Microsoft shows off its dual-screen Surface Neo, coming in holiday 2020

As rumored, Microsoft showed off its coming Surface dual-screen device during its Oct. 2 fall hardware event. The device, codenamed Centaurus, looks very similar to the Microsoft "Courier" device the company canceled over a decade ago.
Also: Microsoft Surface event 2019: All the new products announced CNET
Microsoft is showing off the device a year early to get developers on-board, according to hardware chief Panos Panay. The Surface Neo will run Windows 10X, a new "expression" of Windows 10 that is designed for dual-screen and foldable devices.
Surface Neo is Intel 11th generation processor (Lakefield) based, weighs 1.44 pounds, and supports a magnetically connected type keyboard that folds back. The device makes use of "the thinnest LCD ever created," Panay said.
Also: Photos: Highlights of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and the Neo TechRepublic
Microsoft is positioning Neo as being a new category. Officials want it to be seen as a device that blurs work and life usages. Different types of content can be displayed on each screen and content also can span across the two screens.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Join Discussion