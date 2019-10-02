Microsoft shows off its dual-screen Surface Neo, coming in holiday 2020

Microsoft creates high-level team to give users more control over their data Microsoft is staffing up a new Data Dignity team in its CTO's office which could help users to control their own personal data, ultimately to the point of buying and selling it.

As rumored, Microsoft showed off its coming Surface dual-screen device during its Oct. 2 fall hardware event. The device, codenamed Centaurus, looks very similar to the Microsoft "Courier" device the company canceled over a decade ago.

Microsoft is showing off the device a year early to get developers on-board, according to hardware chief Panos Panay. The Surface Neo will run Windows 10X, a new "expression" of Windows 10 that is designed for dual-screen and foldable devices.

Surface Neo is Intel 11th generation processor (Lakefield) based, weighs 1.44 pounds, and supports a magnetically connected type keyboard that folds back. The device makes use of "the thinnest LCD ever created," Panay said.

Microsoft is positioning Neo as being a new category. Officials want it to be seen as a device that blurs work and life usages. Different types of content can be displayed on each screen and content also can span across the two screens.



This is a developing story. More to come.