Microsoft South Central U.S. datacenter outage takes down a number of cloud services

A number of U.S.-based customers connecting to Microsoft cloud services, including Office 365, Azure Active Directory and Visual Studio Team Services, are reporting outages this morning, September 4. The issue seems to stem from problems in Microsoft's South Central U.S. datacenter.

The problems also are affecting users in other regions who are using services that authenticate with Azure Active Directory and who are attempting to use the Azure Resource Manager, I'm hearing from users on Twitter.

An Office 365 service health status page notes that some users have been unable to authenticate or connect to Office 365 services. The Office 365 admin center also has been down for these customers since at least 9:09 a.m. UTC (5:09 a.m. ET), according to that page.

Credit: Microsoft's Azure status page

"We've determined that a data center issue caused a subset of the Office 365 service to become degraded. We're connecting some of the affected services to an alternate infrastructure, while remediating the underlying issue within the datacenter," Microsoft's message says.

Office 365 doesn't run on Azure, but it does use Azure Active Directory authentication services.

An Azure Support message on Twitter acknowledged the problem in the South Central U.S. and said that "engineers were still working on the resolution of an issue affecting resources" there. Microsoft is "actively monitoring for impact to other regions also," the message said, directing customers to see status.azure.com for further updates. But as a number of Twitter users noted, they were unable to access that page.

Those who can see the Azure status page may see this message (as of 10:25 a.m. ET):

"Starting at 09:29 UTC on 04 Sep 2018, customers in South Central US may experience difficulties connecting to resources hosted in this region. Engineers have isolated an issue with cooling in one part of the data center, which caused a localized spike in temperature, as the preliminary root-cause, which has now been mitigated. Automated data center procedures to ensure data and hardware integrity went into effect when temperatures hit a specified threshold and critical hardware entered a structured power down process. Engineers are now in the process of restoring power to affected devices as part of the ongoing mitigation process. "Some services may also be experiencing intermittent authentication issues due to downstream Azure Active Directory impact, and engineers are separately working on mitigation options for this also. "The next update will be provided at 15:00 UTC or as events warrant."

I've heard from one contact that a lightning strike in the San Antonio, Texas, area may have caused the cooling system to go down in Microsoft's datacenter there.

Update (September 4, 11 a.m. ET): The Office 365 service health status page was updated, noting that Exchange, Power BI, SharePoint, Teams and Intune users all may be affected. The page says "This issue could potentially affect any of your users who are hosted out of the San Antonio data center," but I'm hearing from users outside the U.S. who say they are also affected. Next update from Microsoft is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. UTC (12:30 p.m. ET).