Microsoft Surface Duo (Phones Show Chat #587)

With the retirement of the MoTR podcast, there are opportunities for participating in other shows. Last week I talked with Myriam about the Surface Duo and other enterprise-focused mobile devices. This week I joined Steve Litchfield and Ted Salmon for an episode of Phones Show Chat.
Steve and Ted are based in the UK and provide a weekly show covering a range of phones. I've been listening to Steve's podcast for more than a decade and enjoy the regular show that was one of the first mobile podcasts in existence.
While I did not join the gentlemen for the entire episode, I spent time providing my take on the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo. Steve and Ted asked some tough questions and I think you will agree that the Surface Duo is definitely a device built for a select few, that may actually include myself.
Running time: 61 minutes, 41 MB
Subscribe to Phones Show Chat with this link (RSS)
Join Discussion