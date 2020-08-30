Microsoft Surface Duo (Phones Show Chat #587)

Microsoft is getting ready to launch its Surface Duo dual-screen Android device Watch Now

With the retirement of the MoTR podcast, there are opportunities for participating in other shows. Last week I talked with Myriam about the Surface Duo and other enterprise-focused mobile devices. This week I joined Steve Litchfield and Ted Salmon for an episode of Phones Show Chat.

Steve and Ted are based in the UK and provide a weekly show covering a range of phones. I've been listening to Steve's podcast for more than a decade and enjoy the regular show that was one of the first mobile podcasts in existence.

While I did not join the gentlemen for the entire episode, I spent time providing my take on the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo. Steve and Ted asked some tough questions and I think you will agree that the Surface Duo is definitely a device built for a select few, that may actually include myself.

Running time: 61 minutes, 41 MB

