Mobile Tech Podcast show 178: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo, and BlackBerry 5G

Samsung Unpacked: What the Note 20 and other new devices mean for business Watch Now

Readers may recall that Kevin Tofel and I published the MobileTechRoundup podcast for many years and while we no longer have the show I still love to talk tech with fellow enthusiasts. This week I spent an hour with Myriam Joire on Mobile Tech Podcast show 178.

Myriam and I have both spent a few weeks with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra so kicked off the show talking about this device for about 25 minutes. We then went on to discuss these other topics in the mobile space:

Surface Duo and Z Flip2

Moto RAZR 2

BlackBerry 5G from Onward Mobility

ZTE Axon 20 5G

Epic vs Apple and Google

Check out and subscribe to the show. Myriam is an expert in mobile technology and we have know each other since the early days of handhelds.