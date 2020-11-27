Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Laptop 4 are 'coming in January 2021' after holiday season

Surface 1-2-3 punch: Can Microsoft knock the iPhone and iPad Pro off their pedestals? Watch Now

It's been over a year since Microsoft released the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3, but leaked images of their possible successors suggest Microsoft is well on its way to announcing new models.

Korean-based Twitter user cozyplanes posted what are allegedly Microsoft's 2021 successors to the Surface Pro 7 tablet and Surface Laptop 3. Microsoft unveiled these Surface devices in October 2019 ahead of the 2019 holiday season, but looks set to announce their successors in January 2021.

서피스 2021 신제품



서피스 랩탑 4 (가칭)

- 모델명: 1950

- 파생모델: 1951, 1952, 1953, 1958, 1959, 1978, 1979



서피스 프로 8 (가칭)

- 모델명: 1960

- 파생모델: 1961 (LTE)



; 제조국: 중국

; 제조사: Maintek Computer (Suzhou) Co Ltd pic.twitter.com/9A99BoNvsF — cozyplanes (@cozyplanes) November 27, 2020

The Surface Pro 7 has an Intel 10th generation Core processor and started at $749. The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 has an AMD processor while the 13-inch model has an Intel 10th-generation Core processor. The Intel-based 13-inch Laptop 3 starts at $999 while the AMD-based Laptop 3 starts at $1,199.

As per Windows Central, the devices showed up in Korean certification documents, and the images suggest Microsoft is retaining the exact same design as the current models.

Windows Central sources say the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop will launch in mid-January. The devices are expected to feature Intel 11th-generation processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. And once again, the Surface Laptop will have AMD option.

This year Microsoft's holiday season lineup is headed by its Surface devices with Arm architecture processors, which consist of new Surface Pro X 2-in-1s with a touchscreen from $1,500, featuring the Microsoft- and Qualcomm-co-designed SQ2 processor.

There is also a new, compact Surface Laptop Go. Starting at $550 with an Intel 10th generation i5 Quad-Core-based, it is billed by Microsoft as the "most affordable Surface laptop yet".

Microsoft's tweaked release schedule perhaps isn't surprising given that this year its Windows on Arm Surface devices are going head to head with Apple's highly praised Macs with the new Arm-based Apple Silicon M1 processors.

The Macs with an M1 processor include the MacBook Air that starts at $999, the Mac mini that starts at $699, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro from $1,299.

At a $1500 starting price for the Surface Pro X 2s with SQ2 processors, Microsoft's Arm-based Surfaces will face stiff competition from Apple's M1 options.

However, Microsoft does have the Surface Pro X with an SQ1 processor from $999 and all its Surface lineup have touchscreens, which no MacBook has.