Microsoft Teams is getting this new 'dynamic' view option to make your meetings more interesting

Microsoft Teams is gaining a new feature that should help improve the visibility of slides and key speakers during meetings and events.

The new feature, dubbed Dynamic View, will be rolling out worldwide on Teams for the desktop in March. Spotted by Windows Latest, the controls should help boost engagement by automatically adjusting the size of shared content, such as slides, in a group meeting or an event. Participants also have the option to display slides and a key speaker in a larger frame, next to each other.

This should be an improvement to the meetings experience in the existing version of the Teams desktop app, which only displays the presenter or participant in a small frame when watching shared content.

"Dynamic view automatically optimizes shared content and video participants in Teams meetings. New controls let you personalize the view to suit your preferences and needs, such as the ability to show shared content and specific participants side-by-side," Microsoft explains in its Teams roadmap.

Microsoft has posted a short video on LinkedIn to demonstrate the new feature dynamically adjusting shared content and key speakers.

Another new Teams meetings feature coming in February is custom layouts. Microsoft unveiled this feature in September along with new shared scenes for Together Mode – a feature that uses AI to segment the faces of meeting participants and plonk them in a shared virtual room, such as an auditorium, coffee shop or conference room.

Microsoft developed Together Mode to alleviate the tedium of endless video meetings for people working from home during the global pandemic. Microsoft researchers believe it will make people feel more connected and reduce video-meeting fatigue.

Custom layouts is about delivering more dynamic way to view content, but it also allows presenters to focus their audiences' attention on content through hand gestures and facial cues, without making the viewer choose between the speaker and the content.

"Presenters will be able to customize how content shows up for meeting participants, including overlaying their video on content or moving their content box to a corner of the video view," Microsoft says in its Teams roadmap.