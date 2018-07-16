Microsoft to end support for Skype 'Classic' after September 1

Microsoft has made official the end date for the "Classic" version of Skype: September 1, 2018.

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is rolling out an updated version of Skype 8.0 for Windows desktop today, July 16, and will make this the replacement for Skype 7.0, a k a, the Classic version. After September 1, only Skype version 8.0 will work, officials said.

Skype 8.0 on Windows 10 is a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app. Skype 8.0 on Windows 7 and 8, which don't support UWP, is simply the latest version of Skype.

The 8.0 version of Skype includes many, but not all, of the features that are in Skype 7.0. Most notably, Skype 8.0 doesn't allow users to access individual conversations in separate windows. Version 8.0 does offer free HD video and screen sharing calls, the ability to share photos, videos and other files (up to 300 MB at a time), @mentions and easier access to files, links and photos shared in Skype conversations.

Microsoft is rolling out more Skype features across platforms over the coming months. Skype version 8.0 is rolling out on the iPad now. A "read receipts" option for Skype chat is on the docket, as is call recording (with automatic participant notification), group links and more, according to today's blog post.

Microsoft has listed the system requirements for Skype 8.0 on its site for all the platforms where it runs.