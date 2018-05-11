Microsoft to replace for free Surface Pro 4s with screen-flicker problems

After years of reports from some Surface Pro 4 users about screen-flickering problems, Microsoft is instituting a replacement program.

Credit: Microsoft

Unveiled on May 11, the replacement program -- which is for both consumer and commercial customers -- is outlined on Microsoft's Support site. (Hat tip to The Verge for the link.)

From the Microsoft site:

"We have heard your feedback and after careful examination, have determined that a small percentage of Surface Pro 4 devices are exhibiting a screen flicker that cannot be addressed with a firmware or driver update. To support customers affected by this issue, we will replace eligible Surface Pro 4 devices for up to three years from the date of purchase, free of charge."

Once Surface Pro 4 users with screen flickering problems have installed all the latest Surface and Windows Updates and determined the issue hasn't been fixed, those affected will need to package up their Surfaces and ship them back. Microsoft is saying it may take five to eight business days to receive an exchanged device from the date that the original device is shipped. (Replacement devices are refurbished units.)

In addition, any Surface Pro 4 customers who already paid an out-of-warranty fee to repair the screen flickering issue will be eligible for a refund, according to the support site.

Original reports of Surface Pro 4 screen flickering date back to 2015 and have continued since. Microsoft introduced the Surface Pro 4 in October 2015.

Last year, Consumer Reports dinged Microsoft over reliability issues with its Surface line. But company officials believed as of last year they had turned the corner on quality and reliability issues with Surface devices, according to a leaked internal memo.