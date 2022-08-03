Microsoft to roll out native Teams app optimized for Apple silicon in the coming months

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has been testing a beta of the Apple-silicon-optimized version of Teams since April this year. Today, August 3, Microsoft officials said this new Teams client for Mac would start rolling out to customers "in increments over the coming months".



Microsoft has been working to optimize its key Microsoft 365 apps, including Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint, for Apple silicon. Officials said the coming optimized Teams client should have a significant performance boost as it will no longer need to run in emulation using Apple's Rosetta 2. Officials claimed that the performance boost should happen even when using multiple high-resolution monitors for calls or meetings.



Officials said that all Mac users, including those with M1/M2-based Macs, will be upgraded automatically to the new Teams client.



"We are rolling out a production-grade universal binary version of Teams, which means it will run natively on the entire Mac lineup, including those with Apple silicon," officials said.

