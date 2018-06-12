Microsoft to Windows 7, Windows 8 users: We're about to end forum tech support

Video: Windows Chrome users targeted in tech-support scam that takes hold and won't let go.

From July, Microsoft will no longer provide solutions or answers to queries that users post on its product support forums about older software and hardware.

Software products that Microsoft staff will no longer provide technical support for include Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 RT, Microsoft Security Essentials, Internet Explorer 10, Office 2010, and Office 2013.

The company is locking the topic covering Zune, which will now only be available for browsing. It's also locking the discontinued fitness tracker Microsoft Band, but users are being invited to participate in the Microsoft Band 2 topic.

On the hardware side, it will no longer provide forum support for the Surface Pro, Surface Pro 2, Surface RT, and Surface 2.

Microsoft is also abandoning the 'Mobile devices forum' topic, though it will continue to provide support in 'Other Windows mobile devices' topic.

"There will be no proactive reviews, monitoring, answering or answer marking of questions. The forums will still be moderated by Microsoft agents to ensure participants can engage in a safe and positive environment," Microsoft said in a post on its community forum.

"Microsoft Community participants are welcome and encouraged to continue to use the forum to ask questions and post answers with each other."

The move isn't particularly surprising since all the products are beyond mainstream support.

A Microsoft agent noted in a separate post about ending community support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 that the move applied to products that have reached end of support.

However, both products still receive security updates under Microsoft's extended support period.

Previous and related coverage

When will Microsoft end support for your version of Windows or Office?

"Set it and forget it" is no longer an option for the software that runs your business. For Windows 10, the support clock runs out sooner than you might expect. And the deadlines for Windows 7 and Office 2010 are just around the corner. Here's what you need to know.

Windows warning: Tech-support scammers are ramping up attacks, says Microsoft

Windows 10 security won't protect you from tech-support scammers' lies and trickery.

Microsoft to add Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection support for Windows 7 this summer

Microsoft is adding Windows 7 SP1 and Windows 8.1 to the list of protected end-points covered by Windows Defender ATP, starting this summer.

Microsoft adds six more months of support for recent Windows 10 releases

Enterprise and Education customers are getting more extensions -- free and paid -- for the latest Windows 10 releases.