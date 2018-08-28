Microsoft touts more AI-powered OneDrive for Business and SharePoint features due later this year

On August 28, Microsoft outlined a number of new features coming to OneDrive for Business and SharePoint that will use AI and machine learning technologies to manage and collaborate on content stored in those services. Company officials shared the list via a new blog post.

Starting "later this year," Microsoft will be adding automated transcription to video and audio files stored in OneDrive and SharePoint. This transcription will use the same technology that Microsoft uses in its Microsoft Stream business video service. OneDrive and SharePoint video and audio files will become fully searchable thanks to these transcription services.

Credit: Microsoft

Also "later this year," Microsoft will introduce a new files view to OneDrive and the Office.com home page that will make recommendations about relevant files. The suggestions, which will be made via the Microsoft Graph centralized application programming interface, will include suggested applications, documents/files/sites, people and more.

Microsoft plans to add more insights to the updated file card that it rolled out earlier this year. This file card provides access statistics for files stored in OneDrive and SharePoint, and allows users to see who looked at a file and what they've done with the file. Microsoft is adding an "Inside look" to provide additional information such as time to read and key points from the document to help users decide whether to read now or save for later.

Again, "later this year," users also will get the option to share relevant content with meeting attendees based on information from Outlook calendars. Users will get a prompt to share presentations and documents discussed in meetings once the meetings are over. In the OneDrive mobile apt, users will be prompted to share photos taken from a meeting (such as of a shared whiteboard).

Microsoft execs will be talking more about collaboration, SharePoint, Outlook and intelligent applications at the company's Ignite conference for IT pros the last week of September.