Microsoft unveils seven new AI features to level up your meetings

Workplace communications, such as messages and video calls, are crucial for a professional's day, but they also take time. To help streamline workplace collaboration, Microsoft is upgrading its Copilot in Teams experience.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced new artificial intelligence (AI) features are coming to Copilot in Teams in the coming months to improve online and hybrid interactions. Microsoft says that "soon" you will be able to use prompts to generate chat messages, because apparently writing prompts to write messages beats just writing messages.

Starting in April, you will be able to use the Copilot in Teams chat compose box to ask Copilot to adjust your message and provide a new, rewritten version of the text that better conveys what you are trying to say. The demo, as seen below, shows a user asking Copilot to "add a joke about web design" to a pre-written message, and clicking the replace button to use the newly generated text instead.

Also in April, Microsoft plans to revamp the audio in Teams for a better hybrid experience. With voice isolation, generally available in April, an AI-based noise suppression feature will isolate your voice and eliminate background sounds, including other people's voices, when you join a call in a noisy location. Speaker recognition capabilities, in public preview starting in April, will improve transcript accuracy and Copilot insights for any microphone.

Starting in May, Copilot in meetings will provide users with more comprehensive meeting insights, including whether something was was spoken or written, in addition to the full meeting transcript. Starting in June, users will be able to use Intelligent Call Recap to get AI-powered insights into their VoIP and Public Switched Telephone Network calls in Teams.

Finally, to enhance hybrid-working experiences, Microsoft plans to make automatic camera switching for IntelliFrame available later this year. The feature will use AI to determine the best view of every person in a meeting room by comparing multiple video feeds, such as from a laptop camera and from a room camera, so remote participants are less likely to get annoyed by obstructions.

Microsoft also announced new non-AI related features, such as Windows Autopilot for Teams Rooms, which helps IT admins deploy Teams Rooms in a much shorter time, shared display mode, now generally available, support for intelligent speakers in bring-your-own-device spaces, and more.