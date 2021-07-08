Microsoft updates Windows 11 with a bunch of fixes for Dev Channel testers

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has made available a new test build of Windows 11 for those in the Dev Channel running its newest version of Windows. On July 8, Microsoft made available Build 22000.65, with a few minor tweaks plus a bunch of fixes.



On June 28, Microsoft delivered its first officially released test build of Windows 11, Build 22000.51, which included some, but not all, of the features officials showed off during the product's virtual launch on June 24.



The 22000.65 update today includes a search box as part of the Start menu; the ability for Taskbar to show across multiple monitors when enabled through Settings; and updates for several system alert boxes for low batter; display settings changes and the like. Today's test build also makes "Power Mode" settings on the Power & battery page in Settings.



Fixes that are part of today's build include a fix for the remote code exploit in the Windows Print Spooler service (a k a "PrintNightmare"). Today's build also adds fixes for various Taskbar viewing issues; resolution to various Settings, Search and Widgets problems and more. A full list of the fixes and updates in today's build are in Microsoft's blog post.



Microsoft is planning to expand Windows 11 to other members of its testing rings beyond just the Dev Channel at some point. Officials have said Windows 11 should be available preinstalled on select new PCs this holiday season. It should be available to those running existing qualifying Windows 10 PCs starting this fall via Windows Update and into early 2022.