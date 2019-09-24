Microsoft: Windows 10 now on more than 900 million devices

A little more than a week ahead of its Surface and services fall event in New York City, Microsoft is updating its Windows 10 numbers. As of today, September 24, Microsoft officials say that there are more than 900 million devices running Windows 10.
Microsoft shared the news via a tweet from Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President of the Modern Life, Search and Devices Group.
Mehdi said that Microsoft has "added more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than ever before." His tweet made it clear Microsoft is counting PCs, the HoloLens, Xbox and Surface Hub in its tally, though the vast majority of Windows 10 devices are definitely PCs.
Microsoft officials said in early March that Windows 10 is now installed on more than 800 million 'active' devices, which was up from 700 million last fall. A year ago, in October 2018, officials said half of all Windows devices in the enterprise were running Windows 10.
Microsoft is ending free support for Windows 7 on January 14, 2020. During its most recent earnings call, officials said Microsoft was starting to see the effects of people moving from Windows 10 to Windows 7 as contributing to its overall Windows business. That growth is expected to continue throughout this year and into next.
As Microsoft historians may recall, Microsoft officials originally predicted the company would hit the 1 billion device mark with Windows 10 by mid-2018. It looks like Microsoft finally could achieve that goal by year-end or early 2020.
Cloud
Microsoft starts selling consumer OneDrive extended storage plans
Join Discussion