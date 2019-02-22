Microsoft: You really should bookmark this Windows 10 update history page

Most Windows users probably don't regularly check the 'Windows 10 update history page', and they shouldn't really need to, so long as their computer is working smoothly.

But sometimes Microsoft's Windows rollouts do get complicated, particularly in their early phases, when major and minor bugs get discovered by the public.

Driver compatibility issues seem to be par for the course, but occasionally there are catastrophic problems like the data-deletion bug in Windows 10 version 1809 that stalled the release for over a month.

Microsoft thinks all Windows users should bookmark the Windows 10 update history page, which is the support resource it created to improve transparency after the problems experienced in the rollout of version 1809.

As a Windows Update team member explains, when version 1809 was rereleased, Microsoft created a dedicated and continually updated page where IT pros and advanced customers can track the progress of a rollout, the current status of the release, and view why they may be being blocked from receiving it.

The page also has special notes such as the current one in a box at the top of the page explaining the recent DNS outage that blocked some users from connecting to Windows Update.

The page seems to be a work in progress and has changed significantly over the months. The Windows Update problem was not isolated to version 1809, but Microsoft's note about the issue is only present on that page.

A second boxed note explains that version 1809 was rereleased on November 13 and warns users to wait until the feature update is offered automatically. A note to commercial customers explains the servicing timeline.

Below that, there are links to blogs about Microsoft's response to the stalled 1809 rollout, how to get the update, and Windows lifecycle information.

A third boxed note explains the rollout status of version 1809 as of January 16, 2019. At present, it's fully available for so-called 'seekers' who 'Check for updates' via Windows Update.

And below this information is a table of known issues for which Microsoft has put an upgrade block in place. Currently, there are only two issues, including the F5 VPN bug and the problem with some Intel display drivers.

Microsoft is looking to update the page to adjust it to how people use Windows. It is considering a new section that "specifies the value for each monthly update so that you are aware of the benefits in consuming each update".

It's also looking at how to "better provide updates on known issues so you can more easily identify when workarounds are available, or when they have been resolved".

Microsoft also released some trivia about the Windows update history page. Given the many problems with this rollout, it's not surprising the page has been visited many times by Windows users.

According to Microsoft:

The Windows Update history documentation, which exists in 36 languages, garners extensive use: the Windows 10 version 1809 page alone has over one million page views.

On average, Microsoft releases 58 new or updated articles a month for the Windows platforms. Microsoft says Windows employees coordinate with other Microsoft teams to share best practices to make information accurate and consistent.

Users can provide feedback on the update history pages, and Microsoft will take action on that feedback.

