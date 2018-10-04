Windows 10 October update problems: Wiped docs, plus Intel driver warning

Some Windows 10 users have learned the hard way that even if upgrades have gone smoothly in the past, it's still wise to back up files before updating the OS.

Microsoft this week kicked off the Windows 10 1809 rollout, and now some users have found the update is wiping important files, including photos and music, reports MSPoweruser.

Several early adopters of the Windows 10 1809 update have reported vanishing file problems on Reddit, Twitter and Microsoft's Community forum.

One poor Windows 10 1809 user, Robert Ziko, claims to have lost 220GB of data after updating.

"I have just updated my windows using the October update (10, version 1809). It deleted all my files of 23 years in amount of 220GB. This is unbelievable, I have been using Microsoft products since 1995 and nothing like that ever happened to me," he wrote on Microsoft's user forum.

"Files were located at C:/Users/rober/Documents/. This location is still present, with no files. All files deleted."

Fortunately, he did back up his system two months ago and was able to restore those deleted files, but lost everything since that snapshot. Rolling back to an earlier build also did not restore the deleted files.

As noted by one Windows 10 user on Twitter, documents saved in the user directory and not OneDrive will be deleted.

"So if your 'Documents' or 'Pictures' don't have a OneDrive symbol, MIGRATE IMMEDIATELY."

For those who'd rather not be automatically bumped up to the latest Windows 10, ZDNet's Ed Bott has instructions here for taking control of the update.

Another weird bug that seems to have survived Microsoft's last-minute bug fixing efforts during preview is inaccurate CPU usage reporting from Task Manager.

Separately, Microsoft has blocked the Windows 10 1809 update for some systems due to a compatibility problem with Intel Display Audio device drivers. The issue causes "excessive processor demand and reduced battery life" if the affected system is updated.

The compatibility problem affects systems with Intel Audio Display device driver, intcdaud.sys, versions 10.25.0.3 to 10.25.0.8.

Customers with affected Intel drivers will see a 'What needs your attention' warning message outlined in this support document for KB4465877.

Microsoft recommends selecting 'Back' rather than confirm, which keeps the system on the current version of Windows 10.

"To ensure a seamless experience, we are blocking devices from being offered Windows 10, version 1809 until updated Intel device drivers are installed on your current operating system," Microsoft notes.

The company is also advising users with the affected Intel drivers against manually updating to Windows 10 1809.

"We recommend that you do not attempt to manually update to Windows 10, version 1809 using the Update Now button or the Media Creation Tool from the Microsoft Software Download Center," said Microsoft.

"Wait until newer Intel device drivers are available with the update. This page will be updated when the block has been removed."

Intel has a fix available in the form of driver 10.25.0.10, which is bundled in the Intel Graphics Driver version 24.20.100.6286 and newer.

Intel said it "strongly recommends" users with its 6th Generation Skylake CPUs or newer processors to confirm they have the updated version before installing Windows 10 1809.

