Microsoft's February 2020 Patch Tuesday fixes 99 security bugs

Microsoft has released today the February 2020 Patch Tuesday security updates. This month's updates include fixes for a whopping 99 vulnerabilities, making this Microsoft's biggest Patch Tuesday known to date.
The highlight of this month's security train represents the fix for CVE-2020-0674, a zero-day vulnerability in Internet Explorer.
On January 17, Microsoft disclosed ongoing attacks where hackers were using this IE zero-day, however, at the time, the OS maker could not provide a patch. This patch is now included with this month's cumulative security updates.
On top of this patch, there are 98 others, of which, 11 bugs have received a grading of "critical," the highest available.
Most of the critical bugs are remote code execution and memory corruption bugs in services such as the IE scripting engine, the Remote Desktop Protocol service, LNK files, and the Media Foundation component.
Other than that, there's nothing really out of the ordinary to highlight. This month, Microsoft's patches are just bulkier than ever, but there's no earth-shattering bug that needs to be addressed wtih haste, like in previous months.
Patch Tuesday updates are delivered in bulk, so accepting this month's fixes will automatically install patches for all the 99 security flaws at once.
Additional useful Patch Tuesday information is below, including links to security fixes published by other companies:
- Microsoft's official Security Update Guide portal lists all security updates in a filterable table.
- ZDNet also put together this page listing all security updates on one single page.
- Additional analysis of today's Patch Tuesday is also available from Trend Micro.
- This month's Adobe security updates are detailed here.
- SAP security updates are detailed here.
- Google Chrome security updates were released last week.
- Firefox security updates were released today.
- The Android Security Bulletin for February 2020 is detailed here. Patches started rolling out to users' phones last week.
|Tag
|CVE ID
|CVE Title
|Adobe Flash Player
|ADV200003
|February 2020 Adobe Flash Security Update
|Internet Explorer
|CVE-2020-0674
|Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Internet Explorer
|CVE-2020-0673
|Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2020-0663
|Microsoft Edge Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2020-0706
|Microsoft Browser Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Exchange Server
|CVE-2020-0692
|Microsoft Exchange Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Exchange Server
|CVE-2020-0688
|Microsoft Exchange Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Exchange Server
|CVE-2020-0696
|Microsoft Outlook Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-0744
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-0745
|Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-0714
|DirectX Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-0715
|Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-0746
|Microsoft Graphics Components Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-0709
|DirectX Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2020-0792
|Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Malware Protection Engine
|CVE-2020-0733
|Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2020-0697
|Microsoft Office Tampering Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2020-0759
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2020-0695
|Microsoft Office Online Server Spoofing Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2020-0694
|Microsoft Office SharePoint XSS Vulnerability
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2020-0693
|Microsoft Office SharePoint XSS Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2020-0713
|Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2020-0711
|Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2020-0710
|Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2020-0712
|Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2020-0767
|Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0741
|Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0742
|Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0740
|Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0658
|Windows Common Log File System Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0737
|Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0659
|Windows Data Sharing Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0739
|Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0757
|Windows SSH Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0732
|DirectX Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0753
|Windows Error Reporting Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0755
|Windows Key Isolation Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0754
|Windows Error Reporting Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0657
|Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0667
|Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0743
|Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0666
|Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0748
|Windows Key Isolation Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0747
|Windows Data Sharing Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0668
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0704
|Windows Wireless Network Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0685
|Windows COM Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0676
|Windows Key Isolation Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0678
|Windows Error Reporting Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0703
|Windows Backup Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0680
|Windows Function Discovery Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0679
|Windows Function Discovery Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0681
|Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0677
|Windows Key Isolation Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0682
|Windows Function Discovery Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0756
|Windows Key Isolation Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0670
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0675
|Windows Key Isolation Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0669
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0727
|Connected User Experiences and Telemetry Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0671
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0672
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0698
|Windows Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2020-0701
|Windows Client License Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Microsoft Windows Search Component
|CVE-2020-0735
|Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Remote Desktop Client
|CVE-2020-0734
|Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Secure Boot
|CVE-2020-0689
|Microsoft Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|SQL Server
|CVE-2020-0618
|Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Windows Authentication Methods
|CVE-2020-0665
|Active Directory Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows COM
|CVE-2020-0752
|Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows COM
|CVE-2020-0749
|Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows COM
|CVE-2020-0750
|Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2020-0751
|Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2020-0662
|Windows Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2020-0661
|Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Windows Installer
|CVE-2020-0686
|Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Installer
|CVE-2020-0683
|Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Installer
|CVE-2020-0728
|Windows Modules Installer Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-0722
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-0721
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-0719
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-0720
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-0723
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-0731
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-0726
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-0724
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-0725
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-0717
|Win32k Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-0736
|Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2020-0716
|Win32k Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers
|CVE-2020-0691
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Media
|CVE-2020-0738
|Media Foundation Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Windows NDIS
|CVE-2020-0705
|Windows Network Driver Interface Specification (NDIS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Windows RDP
|CVE-2020-0660
|Windows Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Windows Shell
|CVE-2020-0702
|Surface Hub Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|Windows Shell
|CVE-2020-0655
|Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Windows Shell
|CVE-2020-0730
|Windows User Profile Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Shell
|CVE-2020-0729
|LNK Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Windows Shell
|CVE-2020-0707
|Windows IME Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Windows Update Stack
|CVE-2020-0708
|Windows Imaging Library Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
