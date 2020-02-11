Microsoft's February 2020 Patch Tuesday fixes 99 security bugs

Image: ZDNet

Microsoft has released today the February 2020 Patch Tuesday security updates. This month's updates include fixes for a whopping 99 vulnerabilities, making this Microsoft's biggest Patch Tuesday known to date.

The highlight of this month's security train represents the fix for CVE-2020-0674, a zero-day vulnerability in Internet Explorer.

On January 17, Microsoft disclosed ongoing attacks where hackers were using this IE zero-day, however, at the time, the OS maker could not provide a patch. This patch is now included with this month's cumulative security updates.

On top of this patch, there are 98 others, of which, 11 bugs have received a grading of "critical," the highest available.

Most of the critical bugs are remote code execution and memory corruption bugs in services such as the IE scripting engine, the Remote Desktop Protocol service, LNK files, and the Media Foundation component.

Other than that, there's nothing really out of the ordinary to highlight. This month, Microsoft's patches are just bulkier than ever, but there's no earth-shattering bug that needs to be addressed wtih haste, like in previous months.

Patch Tuesday updates are delivered in bulk, so accepting this month's fixes will automatically install patches for all the 99 security flaws at once.

Additional useful Patch Tuesday information is below, including links to security fixes published by other companies:

Microsoft's official Security Update Guide portal lists all security updates in a filterable table.

ZDNet also put together this page listing all security updates on one single page.

Additional analysis of today's Patch Tuesday is also available from Trend Micro.

This month's Adobe security updates are detailed here.

SAP security updates are detailed here.

Google Chrome security updates were released last week.

Firefox security updates were released today.

The Android Security Bulletin for February 2020 is detailed here. Patches started rolling out to users' phones last week.