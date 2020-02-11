Microsoft's February 2020 Patch Tuesday fixes 99 security bugs

This is one of Microsoft's biggest Patch Tuesday known to date.

Windows Update Patch Tuesday

 Image: ZDNet

TechRepublic

10 things you should never do in Excel

10 things you should never do in Excel

Read More

Microsoft has released today the February 2020 Patch Tuesday security updates. This month's updates include fixes for a whopping 99 vulnerabilities, making this Microsoft's biggest Patch Tuesday known to date.

The highlight of this month's security train represents the fix for CVE-2020-0674, a zero-day vulnerability in Internet Explorer.

On January 17, Microsoft disclosed ongoing attacks where hackers were using this IE zero-day, however, at the time, the OS maker could not provide a patch. This patch is now included with this month's cumulative security updates.

On top of this patch, there are 98 others, of which, 11 bugs have received a grading of "critical," the highest available.

Most of the critical bugs are remote code execution and memory corruption bugs in services such as the IE scripting engine, the Remote Desktop Protocol service, LNK files, and the Media Foundation component.

Other than that, there's nothing really out of the ordinary to highlight. This month, Microsoft's patches are just bulkier than ever, but there's no earth-shattering bug that needs to be addressed wtih haste, like in previous months.

Patch Tuesday updates are delivered in bulk, so accepting this month's fixes will automatically install patches for all the 99 security flaws at once.

Additional useful Patch Tuesday information is below, including links to security fixes published by other companies:

  • Microsoft's official Security Update Guide portal lists all security updates in a filterable table.
  • ZDNet also put together this page listing all security updates on one single page.
  • Additional analysis of today's Patch Tuesday is also available from Trend Micro.
  • This month's Adobe security updates are detailed here.
  • SAP security updates are detailed here.
  • Google Chrome security updates were released last week.
  • Firefox security updates were released today.
  • The Android Security Bulletin for February 2020 is detailed here. Patches started rolling out to users' phones last week.
TagCVE IDCVE Title
Adobe Flash Player ADV200003 February 2020 Adobe Flash Security Update
Internet Explorer CVE-2020-0674 Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Internet Explorer CVE-2020-0673 Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Microsoft Edge CVE-2020-0663 Microsoft Edge Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Edge CVE-2020-0706 Microsoft Browser Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Exchange Server CVE-2020-0692 Microsoft Exchange Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Exchange Server CVE-2020-0688 Microsoft Exchange Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Microsoft Exchange Server CVE-2020-0696 Microsoft Outlook Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-0744 Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-0745 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-0714 DirectX Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-0715 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-0746 Microsoft Graphics Components Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-0709 DirectX Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Graphics Component CVE-2020-0792 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Malware Protection Engine CVE-2020-0733 Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-0697 Microsoft Office Tampering Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-0759 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Office CVE-2020-0695 Microsoft Office Online Server Spoofing Vulnerability
Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2020-0694 Microsoft Office SharePoint XSS Vulnerability
Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2020-0693 Microsoft Office SharePoint XSS Vulnerability
Microsoft Scripting Engine CVE-2020-0713 Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Microsoft Scripting Engine CVE-2020-0711 Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Microsoft Scripting Engine CVE-2020-0710 Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Microsoft Scripting Engine CVE-2020-0712 Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Microsoft Scripting Engine CVE-2020-0767 Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0741 Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0742 Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0740 Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0658 Windows Common Log File System Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0737 Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0659 Windows Data Sharing Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0739 Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0757 Windows SSH Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0732 DirectX Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0753 Windows Error Reporting Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0755 Windows Key Isolation Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0754 Windows Error Reporting Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0657 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0667 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0743 Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0666 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0748 Windows Key Isolation Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0747 Windows Data Sharing Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0668 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0704 Windows Wireless Network Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0685 Windows COM Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0676 Windows Key Isolation Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0678 Windows Error Reporting Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0703 Windows Backup Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0680 Windows Function Discovery Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0679 Windows Function Discovery Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0681 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0677 Windows Key Isolation Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0682 Windows Function Discovery Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0756 Windows Key Isolation Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0670 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0675 Windows Key Isolation Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0669 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0727 Connected User Experiences and Telemetry Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0671 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0672 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0698 Windows Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows CVE-2020-0701 Windows Client License Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft Windows Search Component CVE-2020-0735 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Remote Desktop Client CVE-2020-0734 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Secure Boot CVE-2020-0689 Microsoft Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
SQL Server CVE-2020-0618 Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows Authentication Methods CVE-2020-0665 Active Directory Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows COM CVE-2020-0752 Windows Search Indexer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows COM CVE-2020-0749 Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows COM CVE-2020-0750 Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Hyper-V CVE-2020-0751 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
Windows Hyper-V CVE-2020-0662 Windows Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows Hyper-V CVE-2020-0661 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
Windows Installer CVE-2020-0686 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Installer CVE-2020-0683 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Installer CVE-2020-0728 Windows Modules Installer Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-0722 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-0721 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-0719 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-0720 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-0723 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-0731 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-0726 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-0724 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-0725 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-0717 Win32k Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-0736 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Windows Kernel CVE-2020-0716 Win32k Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers CVE-2020-0691 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Media CVE-2020-0738 Media Foundation Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Windows NDIS CVE-2020-0705 Windows Network Driver Interface Specification (NDIS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Windows RDP CVE-2020-0660 Windows Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) Denial of Service Vulnerability
Windows Shell CVE-2020-0702 Surface Hub Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
Windows Shell CVE-2020-0655 Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows Shell CVE-2020-0730 Windows User Profile Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Shell CVE-2020-0729 LNK Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows Shell CVE-2020-0707 Windows IME Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Windows Update Stack CVE-2020-0708 Windows Imaging Library Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows 7 concerns, spear-phishing attacks,... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 12

Security

Related Topics:

Security TV Data Management CXO Data Centers

More from Catalin Cimpanu

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3