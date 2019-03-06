Microsoft's first African data centers open in Cape Town and Johannesburg

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has made good on its promise to start opening data centers in Africa with the opening of new cloud regions in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. Microsoft announced on March 6 that Azure is now generally available to customers from these data centers.



Microsoft originally announced plans to open data centers in South Africa in May 2017. At that time, initial availability was planned for 2018.



These data centers are Microsoft's first major ones in Africa. Microsoft's plan is to also make available Office 365 by the third quarter of 2019 and Dynamics 365 by the fourth quarter in these data centers.



Microsoft has 54 cloud regions announced worldwide.

Amazon is planning to open its first African data center in Cape Town in 2020.