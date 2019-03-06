Microsoft's first African data centers open in Cape Town and Johannesburg

Microsoft's first African data centers are now open and serving up Azure. Office 365 and Dynamics 365 are scheduled to be added to the region by the end of 2019.

By for All About Microsoft | | Topic: Cloud

msftfirstafricandatacenters.jpg

 Credit: Microsoft

Featured

Microsoft has made good on its promise to start opening data centers in Africa with the opening of new cloud regions in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. Microsoft announced on March 6 that Azure is now generally available to customers from these data centers.

Microsoft originally announced plans to open data centers in South Africa in May 2017. At that time, initial availability was planned for 2018.

These data centers are Microsoft's first major ones in Africa. Microsoft's plan is to also make available Office 365 by the third quarter of 2019 and Dynamics 365 by the fourth quarter in these data centers.

Microsoft has 54 cloud regions announced worldwide.

Amazon is planning to open its first African data center in Cape Town in 2020.

Related Topics:

Microsoft Digital Transformation Data Centers CXO Innovation Storage

More from Mary Jo Foley

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3