Microsoft's latest Windows 10 19H1 test build adds updated sign-in options for Hello, more

Microsoft is continuing work on its Windows 10 19H1 feature update, which is expected to roll out around April 2019. On October 31, Microsoft made available a new test build (No. 18272) to Fast Ring Insider testers of that update, and with it, a number of incremental new features.

Microsoft has redesigned the sign-in options for its Windows 10 Hello biometric authentication technology in 18272.

"Your feedback that the previous design was cluttered, and confusing is what drove us to simplify the Sign-in options Settings. We believe this update will help you choose the safest and fastest sign-in option for your needs, whether that's using a PIN or a biometric factor like fingerprint or facial recognition," according to Microsoft's blog post about 18272.

Today's build has added some new optional borders, printing, save options and settings to its Snip & Sketch screen shotting tool. Sticky Notes is getting Dark Mode support and better syncing. And Microsoft is adding more language support to its SwiftKey keyboard as part of this release.

For a full list of other updates, fixes and known issues, check out Microsoft's post. And a note to Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) users: WSL will not work in Windows Insider Fast Ring build 18272. The issue has been fixed and will be in next week's Insider Fast build, Microsoft says.