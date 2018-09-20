​PC sales might actually grow next year, thanks to Windows 10

PC sales may grow next year after years of decline -- if only by a tiny amount.

According to tech analysts Canalys, shipments of desktops, notebooks and two-in-ones set for 0.3 percent growth next year, after seven years of decline.

The Asia Pacific region will be one key driver of growth in the face of falling demand in Europe and China, as well as Windows 10 upgrade projects in business.

"Windows 10 refresh will continue to be the main driver of commercial demand for PCs in 2019," said Canalys chief analyst Alastair Edwards. Also giving the PC market a boost is strong economic performance and business spend in the US, the largest PC market in the world, plus a general push to upgrade hardware on the back of heightened IT security concerns.

The tech industry has done well out of Windows 10 upgrade projects this year - both in selling PCs and the professional services around Windows 10 migration, and while this will continue into the first half of 2019 the analysts warn it won't last forever.

Edwards said 2019 is likely to bring about an easing of component supply constraints that have recently plagued the industry. "Pent-up demand from this year will boost growth in 2019 as these issues are resolved."

Canalys is not alone in predicting some growth in the PC market; tech analyst Gartner said PC shipments grew 1.4 percent in the second quarter of this year - the first growth since 2012

The PC market has been in decline for a number of years; consumers in particular are holding onto their PCs for much longer and many have shifted to a smartphone or tablet as their main computing device, using their PC only occasionally. While businesses remain more dedicated to the PC they too have been experimenting with tablet and other devices.

