Microsoft's latest Windows 10 20H1 test build adds cloud-reset option

Microsoft rolled out a new Windows 10 20H1 test build on August 29 which includes a couple of new featuers. Windows 10 20H1 test build 18970 marks the beginning of the rollout of Microsoft's promised feature for using the cloud to reset a PC. It also includes a new "desktop" mode for tablet users.



Microsoft already enables some Surface users to choose to download Windows rather than using local reinstall to reset their PCs. With 20H1, Microsoft plans to make this new recovery option available to all Windows 10 users, and it will reinstall the same build, version and edition that's currently installed on a user's device. This recovery option removes apps users have installed and if "remove everything" is selected, data will be deleted, as well.



Microsoft's blog post notes that the cloud download option doesn't currently work when "specific optional features aer installed." These optional features include all RSAT tools, EMS and SAC Toolset for Windows 10, IrDA infrared, print management console, RAS Connection Manager Administration Kit, SNMP, Windows Fax and Scan, Windows Storage Management and Wireless Display WMI SNMP Provider.



Build 18970 introduces a new tablet option (in Beta) for those with 2-in-1 convertible devices. This option allows those who detach or fold back the keyboard their tablets to stay in the desktop-style mode. To make this happen, Microsoft added tweaks like increased spacing between taskbar icons and the touch keyboard auto-invoking when users tap text fields. This new option is only available to "a portion" of Insiders, according to Microsoft's blog post.



As of Build 18970, the new separate Cortana app is available to all Fast Ring Insider testers in the U.S.



The latest Windows 10 20H1 build also includes a number of fixes and updates, which Microsoft describes in the August 29 blog post about the new build.



In other Windows 10 feature update news, Microsoft also rolled out to testers in the Release Preview ring on August 29 a cumulative update to the two latest test builds. Microsoft made available Build 18362.329 and Build 18363.329 to testers last night. Both of these updates include LTE fixes and other unnamed issues resulting in bug checks.



Only about ten percent of Insiders in the Release Preview ring got the option to install the new build with new features turned on (that's the one numbered 18363).