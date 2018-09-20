Microsoft's Windows Admin Center graphical management tool version 1809 is generally available

The newest release of Microsoft's Windows Admin Center graphical-management tool for Windows Server and Windows PCs -- the tool codenamed "Project Honolulu" -- is generally available as of today, September 20. Both Windows Admin Center 1809 and the associated software development kit are available for immediate download.

Credit: Microsoft

In June, Microsoft officials said that Windows Admin Center had more than 1 million managed nodes, two months after the product was released for the first time. The product brings together into a single management experience a number of formerly separate consoles, including Event Viewer, Device Manager, Disk Management, Task Manager, Server Manager and more. It can manage physical machines and/or virtual machines on any hypervisor in any cloud.

Windows Admin Center 1809 will support Windows Server 2019, which is still in preview but expected to be made generally available some time in October 2018, which is also when Windows 10 October 2018 Update (1809) will begin rolling out to mainstream customers.

Windows Admin Center 1809 includes all the new features and fixes that Microsoft has made to Windows Admin Center as part of its regularly monthly preview updates between April and now.The full list of new features in Windows Admin Center 1809 can be seen in Microsoft's blog post. They span the scope of single server and single cluster troubleshooting, configuration and maintenance tasks.

In other 1809-related news, Microsoft is planning to allow users to install separately security patches and .NET Framework patches starting this fall with Windows 10 version 1809. (Thanks to Woody Leonhard for the heads-up.) Microsoft's announcement of its patch-separation plan is here.