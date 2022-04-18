Finding and buying a smartphone is pretty easy compared to figuring out which accessories are best for you. There are many case options and other accessories that help you create the ultimate smartphone experience. In late 2020 we spent some time with several early trial products from Peak Design.

Those products worked well with the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and launched as a Kickstarter campaign. Peak Design now has a full collection of mounts and accessories for Apple (iPhone 11, 12, and 13), Samsung (S21 and S22), and Google (Pixel 6 and 6 Pro) smartphones in its Mobile by Peak Design collection. We used seven items from the Mobile by Peak Design collection with the iPhone 13 Pro Max and even after testing out other mobile products, we keep coming back to the Peak Design offerings. It's now time to go find more accessories knowing that the accessories will work with future phones too.

Everyday Case Foundation of the Mobile by Peak Design system Matthew Miller/ZDNet The Everyday case is the first thing you need to purchase in order to build up your Mobile by Peak Design ecosystem. It is available for the latest iPhones, Samsung phones, and Google Pixel 6/6 Pro devices. You can purchase it for $39.95 with an option for one with a loop for $10 more, $49.95. Even if you do not purchase any other Mobile by Peak Design accessories, the Everyday case itself is a wonderful case option. It is made with 100% recycled material with a nylon canvas fabric shell that is weatherproof and light. It offers six-foot drop protection with a slim 2.4mm profile. The case is MagSafe compatible while it also has the integrated SlimLink connection system centered on the back of the case. It connects to various accessories with both magnets and the mechanical SlimLink system. The SlimLink system is designed so that the connected accessory opens up inside of the opening in the case to hold the accessory securely in place. A button system on the accessory is used to release the accessory from the back of the Everyday case. Raised buttons and openings are perfectly attached and cut into the case. The rear camera array is protected by a raised area of polycarbonate material.

Stand Wallet Best wallet accessory for your phone Matthew Miller/ZDNet The Peak Design Stand Wallet is the best mobile wallet solution I have ever tested. It is available for $59.95 in one color. While it works best with the Everyday case, it also works with MagSafe compatible cases. This accessory also uses the magnetic system to secure it to the back of the Everyday case. The wallet is just 6mm thick when empty and can hold up to seven cards or some cash. It uses a pull tab system to slide the cards up and access them. Like other Peak Design products, it is made of weatherproof 100% recycled nylon canvas material. The metal hinge and kickstand part of the wallet supports viewing your phone in portrait and landscape orientation. With Apple Pay on the iPhone, the Stand Wallet holds all of the cards I need and lets me leave my large wallet behind.

Car Mount Mount and charge your phone in your vehicle Matthew Miller/ZDNet The Car Mount is a minimalist accessory, but serves as a secure mount and charging dock for your phone, available for $79.95. You can also purchase a non-charging model for $44.95, which is the model we tested with an iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Car Mount also works with MagSafe compatible cases, but I found that the Peak Design Everyday case provides a stronger connection to the mount and is better for driving on uneven surfaces. The Car Mount uses magnets to keep your phone in position and not the SlimLink connection. This design feature makes it easy to attach and remove your phone quickly and easily with one hand. Aluminum is used in the construction of the car mount with a ball joint design on the back so that you can mount your phone in landscape or portrait orientation. 3M adhesive material is used to secure the Car Mount on your dash so you can attach it in a location that doesn't compromise your viewing.

Wall Mount Post your phone on a flat surface Matthew Miller/ZDNet One of the most basic Mobile by Peak Design accessories is the Wall Mount. With this accessory, you can simply and securely position your phone on any flat surface, wall, mirror, or tile. It is available in Charcoal or White for $24.95. The magnetic connection system of the Everyday Case holds your phone in portrait or landscape orientation on a flat surface. The typical nylon canvas material found in Peak Design products is wrapped around the magnetic base of the mount. 3M E-series adhesive is used to attach the Wall Mount to the surface. The Wall Mount is convenient for mounting your phone in the garage, on a mirror, in your kitchen, and on other surfaces where your phone needs to be used regularly.

Mobile Creator Kit Best accessory for content creators Matthew Miller/ZDNet Years ago, I tried out a Peak Design Capture Camera Clip that provides an extremely secure clip solution for your traditional camera. The Mobile Creator Clip builds upon that with a clip that provides an adapter for GoPro, ARCA tripods, 1/4"-20 mounts, and the Capture Camera Clip. It's a very versatile solution for creators to connect their smartphones with other devices. The secure SlimLink system is used to hold the phone in place with a single button release option. Aluminum and polycarbonate materials are used in the construction of the Mobile Creator Clip. GoPro mounts are fairly universal, and with this solution, you can mount your phone as if it was a GoPro. The Capture Camera Clip helps you mount the phone on your body so you can have it serve as a body camera while participating in an activity. The $49.95 accessory is clearly designed for those looking to use their phone as their preferred recording device.

Universal Bar Mount Mount to your bike, scooter, golf cart, stroller, and more Matthew Miller/ZDNet If you need to mount your bike on handlebars, a pipe, or another cylindrical object, then the Universal Bar Mount is a solid solution that is available for $49.95. You can quickly and easily attach it to a bike, scooter, stroller, golf cart, go-kart, or other round gear. The secure SlimLink system is used with a button press, releasing the phone from the Universal Bar Mount. Due to the SlimLink system, a Peak Design Case is required to use the Universal Bar Mount accessory. A durable thick silicone band with openings along its length is wrapped around the handlebar pipe and then secured with a keeper hook with the bitter end neatly stowed for optimal security. The Universal Bar Mount is perfect for those who switch bikes, rent bikes or want a clip that cannot be stolen. It is designed for bars that are 22 to 35mm in diameter and can mount your phone in landscape or portrait orientation. 32 rotational positions are available in the mounting head.

Out Front Bike Mount Secure your phone to your bike for all riding conditions Matthew Miller/ZDNet If you are looking for the ultimate way to secure your phone to your bike, then the Out Front Bike Mount is the one for you. It is priced at $69.95 and requires a Peak Design Case with the SlimLink system to use with your bike. The retail package includes sizing collars for handlebars with 22.2, 25.4, and 31.8mm diameters. The mount is secured to your handlebars with a hex screw or thumb screw (both included). Anodized aluminum is used in the construction of the Out Front Bike Mount and it is weatherproof and light weight. If you are interested in using your phone as your bike computer then this is a great solution. You can also easily rotate the mount so that you can film time-lapse or standard videos as you ride. There is also a GoPro accessory mount as part of the kit so you can attach a bike light or action camera for recording video while using your phone as a bike computer.

What makes the Mobile by Peak Design products so compelling? Apple's MagSafe is a standard for the iPhone with cases, wallets, and some mounting solutions. While these are solid options for the iPhone, these products do not work with Samsung or Google smartphones. With the Mobile by Peak Design mounts and accessories, you can buy them, and if you ever switch phones in the future, the accessories will still work for you. MagSafe is also good for many mounting options, but the unique SlimLink locking system is more secure than MagSafe. This is important for mounts that you use on your bike or other photo shooting gear. You can also use the Peak Design cases with MagSafe gear too.

What is your most used Mobile by Peak Design accessory? The Stand Wallet is the accessory I use the most, and even when I was testing other Apple MagSafe cases, I slapped the Stand Wallet on the back. It carries all the cards I need (up to seven), has a cool system for removing the cards, incorporates a strong magnet so I can trust it will not fall off and is perfect for enjoying movie content while commuting or flying on an airplane. With recent family gatherings, I also discovered that the Stand Wallet serves as a good tripod to help me capture family photos that include me.