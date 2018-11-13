Moment announces Tele 58mm lens for smartphones: Six element glass provides 2x or 4x optical zoom

Image: Moment

In January I bought the Moment wide angle lens and then recently tested the anamorphic option with various phones. Today, Moment announced the Tele 58mm lens that provides you with more, and better, zoom.

Most smartphones with dual cameras employ a 2x optical zoom component in that second camera. While it is great to see this additional optical zoom capability, 2x has its limits and there are still many phones with a single lens that cannot provide optical zoom. The new Moment Tele 58mm lens is designed to get you two to four times closer to your subject.

The new $99.99 lens, order today to get 20 percent off for a limited time, is designed to work with iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy phones through the Moment Photo cases. It has a six element glass design to provide edge-to-edge clarity not seen on any other smartphone lens available today. For single lens devices like the iPhone XR and Google Pixel 3 it can provide enhanced portrait mode creativity.

Technical specifications of the new lens includes:

Optical design : All glass, six elements, four groups

: All glass, six elements, four groups Equivalent focal length : 58 mm

: 58 mm Lens coating : Multi-layer, low flare, broadband anti-reflection

: Multi-layer, low flare, broadband anti-reflection Lateral chromatic aberration : Less than one pixel at edge

: Less than one pixel at edge Resolution (Axis) : 300+ LP/MM

: 300+ LP/MM Resolution (Edges) : Less than 0.75 percent TV Distortion (1 percent optical)

: Less than 0.75 percent TV Distortion (1 percent optical) Dimensions: 39.5mm diameter and 27.58 mm height with 73.1 gram weight

This new Tele 58mm lens can be mounted over single or dual lens phones with the patented bayonet design making it quick and easy to attach, move, and remove lenses from your phone. For phones with a telephoto lens, you will get 4x optical zoom and for phones without a telephoto lens (single lens phones) you will get 2x optical zoom capability. Stay tuned for hands-on experiences with this new lens and various new phones.