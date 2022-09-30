'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
3D printers can give you the option to construct things to your imagination – and it's even better when you don't have to spend half of your monthly salary on one. Such is the case with the Monoprice Cadet 3D printer. Right now, it's discounted for $50 off the original price of $199. However, there is a special code you can use to bring down the current price from $149 to $127, saving you $72.
The 3D printer is perfect for beginners who want to learn how to work with 3D printing, and it's also great for older kids and teens who are interested in creating 3D works. Designed with educational needs in mind, it ships fully assembled, so all you have to do is plug it in and set up the Wi-Fi connection and you'll be ready to start printing. It also comes with a free mobile app so you can adjust the settings as needed, too.
One of the greatest features about this printer is that it comes with automatic leveling, so you won't have to finagle any manual leveling settings. You get a build area of 100 x 105 x 100mm with a resolution of 100 - 300 microns, allowing the perfect amount to start with small projects. You'll also get the signature Bowden setup and fast print speed – up to 150mm per second.
To get the deal, you'll have to add the already-discounted 3D printer to your cart. Use promo code EXTRAMILE15 to get an extra 15% off and save another $22 on the 3D printer. We don't know how long this deal will last, so if you're looking to buy it, we recommend you snap it up right now.