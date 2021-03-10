Mophie Wireless Charging Stand Plus review: Stylishly charge up three devices for an affordable price

Image: Mophie

Since I started using wireless chargers with Nokia phones a decade ago, you can find a wide assortment of Qi chargers around my house. With more devices, such as watches and headphones, now supporting wireless charging it is beneficial to have charging stands that are capable of charging multiple devices.

The new Mophie Wireless Charging Stand Plus accessory arrived last week and has already proven to be an elegant solution for both iPhone and Android users with an affordable $79.95 price. You can charge up two devices using Qi wireless charging and a third via a USB-A connection.

The charging pad has an area on the right where a phone stand snaps into position. There is a silicone foot below the angled stand with an additional piece in the box in case you need to raise the foot for your device to rest on the charging area. I've been charging an iPhone 12 Pro Max, Galaxy S21 Ultra, LG V60, and other phones on this stand. The stand part of the charging stand is capable of charging devices with an output power of 15W in either portrait or landscape orientation.

I tested charging with several cases and never had an issue with the wireless connection or charging reliability. With some of my other chargers, I've ended up with a dead phone in the morning due to poor alignment.

On the left side there is an indented area on the flat pad that is optimized for earbuds. I placed the LG TONE Free FN7 on this area to charge up, as well as my Stryd running pod. You can also place another phone down on this area to charge it up. The charging output from this area is 10W.

The Mophie Wireless Charging Stand Plus includes an Apple Watch adapter in the box, but you will need to use your own magnetic charger. Your charger snaps into the adapter and then you route the USB-A cable to the back of the charging stand, near the A/C adapter plug.

The finish of the charging stand has a dark fabric so devices don't slide around and the stand looks great. There are silicone feet on the bottom so it won't slide around on a table. It measures 200 mm x 126 mm and is only about 15 mm thick.

After some initial testing in my home office, I moved the Mophie Wireless Charging Stand Plus to my nightstand. This has proven to be a perfect location to charge up my iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 6, and wireless headphones. I have also charged up Android phones on both the angled stand and the flat area where headphones can rest.

I've been looking for a multi-device wireless charging platform for about a month and am glad I held off until the release of this one. Others I almost pulled the trigger on were priced $40 to $120 more and didn't have the elegant layout and finish we see on this Mophie solution. I thought some Mophie products in the past were priced a bit high, but this one is a great deal and I highly recommend it.