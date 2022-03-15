More flagship phones on the horizon: Xiaomi's 12 Series gets a global launch

Three new smartphones, two based on Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, offer performance, high-quality OLED screens, AI-assisted photography and videography, and fast charging.

xiaomi-12-pro-hero.jpg

The 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro, in blue, grey and purple.

 Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi announced its flagship 12-series smartphones in China towards the end of December 2021, and has now given the three new handsets – Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X – a global launch.

The 12 Pro and 12 phones are based on Qualcomm's top-end 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while the 12X is powered by the less powerful but more power-efficient 7nm Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform. The 12-series phones employ what Xiaomi calls a 'high-performing cooling system' including a 'super large' vapour chamber and multiple layers of graphite.

All three devices have 120Hz AMOLED displays (6.73 inches on the 12 Pro and 6.28 inches on the 12 and 12X), with 12-bit colour support – that's 68.7 billion colours – available on the two 6.28-inch devices. There are triple rear camera arrays across the board, and Xiaomi is highlighting advances in AI-assisted photography and videography with the 12-series phones.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro also offers class-leading HyperCharge wired battery charging at 120W, along with 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Prices start at $999 (8GB/256GB) for the Xiaomi 12 Pro, $749 (8GB/128GB) for the Xiaomi 12, and $649 (8GB/128GB) for the Xiaomi 12X.

Xiaomi 12 Series specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12X

Dimensions

163.6mm x 74.6mm x 8.16mm

152.7mm x 69.9mm x 8.16mm

152.7mm x 69.9mm x 8.16mm

Weight

205g

180g

176g  

Display size

6.73-inch AMOLED Dot Display

6.28-inch AMOLED Dot Display  

6.28-inch AMOLED Dot Display  

Refresh rate

120Hz (LTPO, AdaptiveSync Pro)

120Hz (AdaptiveSync)

120Hz (AdaptiveSync)

Resolution

WQHD+ (3200 x 1440, 20:9, 522ppi)

FHD+ (2400 x 1080, 20:9, 419ppi)

FHD+ (2400 x 1080, 20:9, 419ppi)

Colours

10-bit (1.07 billion colours)

12-bit (68.7 billion colours)

12-bit (68.7 billion colours)

Brightness

HBM 1,000 nits, 1,500 nits peak brightness, 16,000-level adjustment

1,100 nits peak brightness, 16,000-level adjustment

1,100 nits peak brightness, 16,000-level adjustment

Contrast ratio

8,000,000:1

5,000,000:1

5,000,000:1

HDR

Dolby Vision, HDR 10+

Dolby Vision, HDR 10+

Dolby Vision, HDR 10+

Touch sampling rate

Up to 480Hz

Up to 480Hz

Up to 480Hz

Other display features

SGS Eye Care Display Certification, X-axis linear vibration motor, 360° ambient light sensor, Gorilla Glass Victus

Low Blue Light Certification, X-axis linear vibration motor, 360° ambient light sensor, Gorilla Glass Victus

Low Blue Light Certification, X-axis linear vibration motor, 360° ambient light sensor, Gorilla Glass Victus

Mobile platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

OS

MIUI 13 with Android 12

MIUI 13 with Android 12

MIUI 13 with Android 11  

RAM

8GB, 12GB (LPDDR5)  

8GB, 12GB (LPDDR5)  

8GB (LPDDR5)  

Storage

256GB (UFS 3.1)  

128GB, 256GB (UFS 3.1)  

128GB, 256GB (UFS 3.1)  

SIMs

Dual SIM, dual 5G standby  

Dual SIM, dual 5G standby  

Dual SIM, dual 5G standby  

Networks

2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G  

2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G  

2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G  

Rear cameras

50MP f/1.9 wide angle, OIS • 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle (115˚ ) • 50MP f/1.9 telephoto (2x optical)  

50MP f/1.88 wide angle, OIS • 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide angle (123°) • 5MP telemacro  

50MP f/1.88 wide angle, OIS • 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide angle (123°) • 5MP telemacro  

Rear camera features

8K recording, 4K HDR 10+ recording, Ultra Night Video, One-click AI Cinema, Xiaomi ProFocus (Motion tracking focus/ Motion Capture/Eye tracking focus), Ultra Night Photo, Portrait Night mode  

8K recording, 4K HDR 10+ recording, Ultra Night Video, One-click AI Cinema, Xiaomi ProFocus (Motion tracking focus/ Motion Capture/Eye tracking focus), Portrait Night mode, Portrait HDR  

Night mode  

Front camera

32MP f/2.45 in-display  

32MP f/2.45 in-display  

32MP f/2.45 in-display  

Front camera features

HDR 10+ recording, Selfie Night mode, AI portrait video   

HDR 10+ recording, Selfie Night mode, AI portrait video   

Selfie Night Mode, AI portrait video, Time-lapse selfie   

Audio

quad speakers (Harman Kardon, Dolby Atmos)  

dual speakers (Harman Kardon, Dolby Atmos)  

dual speakers (Harman Kardon, Dolby Atmos)  

Battery capacity

4,600mAh  

4,500mAh  

4,500mAh  

Wired charging

120W  

67W  

67W  

Wireless charging

50W, 10W reverse  

50W, 10W reverse  

Connectivity

USB-C, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 / Wi-Fi 6E  

USB-C, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 / Wi-Fi 6E  

USB-C, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6  

Colours

Gray, Purple, Blue

Gray, Purple, Blue 

Gray, Purple, Blue 

SKUs (global)

8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB  

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB  

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB  

Prices

from $999  

from $749  

from $649  

xiaomi-12-front.jpg

The 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12, showing the hole-punch 32MP front camera.

 Image: Xiaomi

Available in three colours (Gray, Purple, Blue), the 12-series handsets are relatively slim at 8.16mm thick, with the 6.73-inch 12Pro weighing in slightly heavier (205g) than the two 6.28-inch handsets (180g, 176g). The AMOLED displays, which are protected by Corning's top-end Gorilla Glass Victus, are all rated A+ by DisplayMate, and support both Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. The Xiaomi 12 Pro delivers high resolution (3200 x 1440, 20:9, 521ppi), supports 10-bit colour (1.07 billion colours) and uses Adaptive Sync Pro and LTPO technology to dynamically adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the content being displayed, in order to conserve battery life. The 12 and 12X models have lower-resolution 20:9 screens (2400 x 1080, 419ppi) but support 12-bit colour along with 120Hz Adaptive Sync. All three screens have a central hole-punch front camera.

The 12-series phones run Xiaomi's MIUI 13 on Android 12 (12 Pro, 12) or 11 (12X), with the two Android 12 handsets slated to receive three Android OS updates and four years of security updates. There's no word on the deal with the Android 11-based 12X model.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro leads the way on camera functionality, with three 50MP cameras at the back -- wide angle, ultra-wide angle (115˚) and telephoto (2x optical zoom). The 12 and 12X models have a 50MP main (wide angle) camera, plus a 13MP ultra-wide angle (123˚) and a 5MP 'telemacro' camera (telemacro cameras allow you to take close-up photos from further away than conventional macro cameras). Xiaomi says its improved AI algorithms enable intelligent object identification and tracking, eye and face autofocus capabilities (ProFocus), plus photo and video capture under extreme low light (Ultra Night photo/video). Creative videography options are available via Xiaomi's One-click AI Cinema feature.

Given that gaming will be a focus for these handsets, the audio subsystems are well specified: the 12 Pro has quad speakers (two tweeters and two woofers), while the 12 and 12X have stereo speakers, all with Dolby Atmos support and tuning by Harmon Kardon. If you want to use headphones, you'll have to do it USB-C or Bluetooth -- there's no 3.5mm audio jack on any of the 12-series phones.

Fast charging is another strong point for the Xiaomi 12 series -- particularly for the 12 Pro which, as noted, supports 120W HyperCharge wired charging. That can take the handset's 4,600mAh battery from zero to 100% in just 18 minutes, Xiaomi says. The other two 12-series handsets have similar battery capacity (4,500mAh) but support 67W wired charging (0-100% in 39 minutes). Xiaomi's AdaptiveCharge smart charging algorithm, designed to prolong battery lifespan, along with wireless (50W) and reverse wireless (10W) charging, is available on the 12 Pro and 12, but not the 12X.

Wearables 

Xiaomi has also launched three wearable products today: the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro ($199), Xiaomi Watch S1 Active ($199) and Xiaomi Watch S1 ($269). We'll update this story with more detail on these devices in due course. 

xiaomi-launch-summary.jpg

 Image: Xiaomi

Smartphones

Show Comments

Related