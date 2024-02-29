Morph Studio turns your Stability AI-generated video clips into full films - here's how to try it

Morph

The next era of AI involves video generation, with giants in the space such as Google and OpenAI recently unveiling new text-to-video models. Now Stability AI and Morph are joining the party, with a unique take on a video-generating platform.

On Wednesday, Morph announced a collaboration with Stability AI in developing Morph Studio, an all-in-one video generation solution meant to help take users from an idea into an entire film by leveraging generative AI.

The platform combines text-to-video, text-to-image, and video-to-video generation in one place, which users can access via a storyboard format to create and edit shots together. Then they can connect ideas, try different versions, and change the styles, as seen in the video below.

Once the video is completed to the user's liking, they can export it to any post-production software such as Adobe Premiere Pro, Davinci Resolve, and Avid Media Composer, to complete additional edits.

As with DALL-E or Midjourney, Morph Studio users will be able to upload their workflows to the gallery to share their work within the community and even have others use the work in their own projects.

What makes Morph Studio noteworthy? The platform takes the video generation process one step further by helping users create stories from the generated clips and even directly exporting them into video editing platforms to enable complete film projects. Morph Studio has not been released to the public yet; however, if interested, you can join the waitlist here simply by adding your email address.