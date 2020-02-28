Most popular smartphones, iPhone 11, iPhone Xr, Samsung Galaxy A50 highlight power of mid-tier pricing

There's power in mid-tier devices with good prices and specifications, according to Counterpoint Research.

The research firm said that iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and Samsung's A series were the top selling smartphones in 2019. The common thread is that prices of these devices range from $250 for the Samsung A50 and from $500 to $850 for the two most popular iPhones.

Counterpoint noted that iPhone 11 became the second most popular smartphone even though it was released in September. Apple had six of the top 10 most popular phones in 2019.

Oppo had the best-selling phone in China. Although the most popular phones by region varied, the message is clear that tech buyers are balancing price and performance. Multiple vendors such as OnePlus and Motorola are targeting the value smarpthone market.

The Counterpoint findings are worth noting as Apple and Samsung aim to offer a portfolio of devices across multiple price tiers. The catch is that consumers may go for good enough over top-of-the-line specs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G review: 2020's most capable smartphone is good for business