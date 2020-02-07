Motorola launches Moto G Stylus for $300 and Moto G Power for $250

Moto G Stylus (Image: Motorola)

Lenovo's Moto G portfolio is getting a device that could compete with Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 as well as a smartphone designed for long battery life. Both devices will cost you less than $300.

On Friday, Motorola launched the Moto G Stylus and the Moto G Power. The two devices are in a portfolio that's designed to deliver premium features with affordable prices. Motorola said that it has sold 100 million Moto G smartphones globally.

Of the Motorola duo, the Moto G Stylus is interesting since it is going after Samsung's turf. LG also had the Stylo franchise, which includes a stylus. Samsung's Galaxy Note is a premium device relative to mid-market and value competitors.

Also: The best cheap phones you can buy in 2020: Flagship features for any budget | Moto's G7 Plus, Play, Power could make life rough for Samsung, premium-priced phones

The Moto G Stylus includes Android 10, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 mobile processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with microSD card capability up to 512GB, and a 6.4-inch display. The battery is aa 4000mAh cell and has rapid charging. The Moto G Stylus fits into a slot in the bottom right of the device.

Moto G Stylus bottom. Stylus goes in the right corner. (Image: Motorola)

However, the Moto G Stylus is 4G LTE, but if the price is right perhaps it won't matter. The device also has a triple camera system with a 48MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology and dedicated action camera with 117-degree ultra-wide-angle videos and Macro Vision camera with 5X zoom.

Motorola also includes a Moto Note app to integrate with its stylus. Like other Motorola devices, the company promises a bloat-free software experience.

Also: Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite at CES

Moto G Power (Image: Motorola)

The Moto G Power, which has Android 10 too, is designed for three days battery life with a 5,000 mAh battery and a triple camera system with 16MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle 118-degree lens. Moto G Power has a 6.4-inch display.

The Moto G Stylus is available unlocked this spring at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Amazon for $299.99 and will be available at Verizon, T-Mobile's Metro, and Republic Wireless.

Moto G power is available at same locations for $249.99, but additional carriers are US Cellular, Consumer Cellular, and Xfinity Mobile.