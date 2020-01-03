CES 2020: Samsung plans to hit more price points with Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Must-see offer Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite Galaxy Lite devices offer a suite of camera features and capabilities, building on Samsung’s industry-leading camera technologies and bringing them to more widely accessible devices. Check out the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at Samsung's online store. Read More

Samsung is launching Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite as a way to hit more price points, but it's unclear whether the new devices will cannibalize the existing premium-priced devices.

At CES 2020, Samsung will outline the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The mission is to offer premium camera features, tools like the S Pen, and good battery life at "an accessible price point."

Must read:

The top of the line Galaxy S10 and Note 10 will top $1,000. The wrinkle here is that Samsung often offers promotions that bring those prices down. In some ways, the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite may enable Samsung to ease off the discounting.

Of course, Samsung doesn't mention its discounting habits after the launch of a premium device, but Galaxy Note 10 Lite has the S Pen, Notes app, and camera features that the premium devices have. Both devices also feature 6.7-inch displays.

Samsung will apparently cut costs with memory and storage as both devices have 6/8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The premium devices run higher, and Note 10 Plus offers SD card capability. The processors on the Lite devices are 64-bit Octa-core processors.

In many respects, the Galaxy Lite devices mimic the pricing continuum established by Apple with its iPhone. Prices are to be determined, but the Galaxy Lite launch gives tech buyers a few more moving parts to ponder.