Motorola preps new Moto G Power starting at $199.99

Motorola's update to the Moto G Power is boasting up to 3 days battery life, camera improvements over the previous version and a $199.99 starting price.
The launch is part of Motorola's strategy to cover lower price points and offer key features to compete. The Moto G Power is aimed at the Apple's iPhone SE and Samsung A12. "Each product has a targeted demographic in mind and consumers looking for extra value," said Doug Michau, executive director of Motorola's North America business development.
Motorola's strategy has paid off even though it doesn't have a definitive flagship with a high price point. Motorola's Edge device is the closest to a flagship but has a mid-priced price point. Nevertheless, Motorola is No. 3 in market share in the US behind Apple and Samsung.
According to Motorola, the new Moto G Power will be available on Republic Wireless and Metro by T-Mobile in coming months followed other carriers including Verizon, Xfinity Mobile and AT&T.
Among the key facts about the Moto G Power, available in early 2022.
- 50MP main camera, depth sensor, Macro vision, night vision and AI to suggest settings. 8MP front camera.
- 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate.
- 5000mAH battery.
- 64GB/128GB storage with microSD card support up to 512GB.
- Media Tek octa-core Helio G37 processor.
- ThinkShield, face recognition and fingerprint sensor.
- Water repellent design.
- Android 11 with upgrade to Android 12.
- 4G LTE/Wi-Fi connectivity.
