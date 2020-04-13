Motorola teases flagship phone announcement on April 22

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Motorola's Twitter account just posted a short video alongside an announcement that the company will hold a virtual event on April 22 at 12pm ET.

The topic? A "Flagship Launch." The video shows a quick glimpse of what's presumably a smartphone display that curves over the edge, a design we're more familiar with on Samsung's Galaxy phones. Here's the video:

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/jH2NcdBTxG — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 13, 2020

There's not much to go off of here, but it's intriguing. Motorola has had success over the last few years with its low-end budget smartphones, and outside of its Moto Z lineup, there hasn't been a true flagship phone from the company since the ultra customizable (and sorely missed) Moto X. And, no, I don't consider the new Moto Razr a flagship device.

It'll be interesting to see what Motorola has in store, but it's hard to imagine a flagship smartphone released in 2020 without, at the very least, a 5G option.

We'll have more information following the event on April 22.