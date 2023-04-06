Motorola's new $300 phone is great as long as you don't need these 3 features

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
While Motorola's premium smartphone line is not as ambitious as it once was, the company's budget line of Moto G handsets has kept its foothold strong in the U.S. market. Naturally, the new $300 Moto G Power follows a proven formula of a big-screen phone (6.5 inches) with a big battery (5,000mAh), two aspects that matter most to mid-range customers.
Also: The best Motorola phones you can buy
Compared to its predecessor, the display now ramps up to a smoother 120Hz (previously 90Hz), base storage has been upgraded to 128GB (from 64GB), and the new MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor gives Motorola enough power to stick a "5G" label behind the product's name. Just don't expect mmWave speeds; the Moto only supports sub-6GHz 5G, which is a minor step above 4G LTE.
As for the rest of the device specs, Motorola has equipped the Moto G Power with 4GB of RAM, a triple camera setup that's highlighted by a 50-megapixel main lens, MicroSD card expansion of up to 1TB of memory, Bluetooth 5.3, and a headphone jack. All of this is the standard affair for a $300 phone, and customers should find the utility more than practical for everyday use.
Also: 5 ways to keep your smartphone working like new, for longer
What you won't see Motorola highlighting are these three things: the lack of NFC, the mere 15W charging rate (or 10W if you use the included adapter), and its software update policy. With the Moto G Power, Motorola continues to offer only one year of operating system upgrades and two years of security patches. That's dismal compared to its closest competitor, Samsung, which offers up to five years of software stability.
But these details may not matter to some people. Perhaps you've experienced throttling from software updates or don't use contactless payments, or are patient enough to wait the full two hours for the phone to top up. But, these are three key tradeoffs to note before you say hello to the latest Moto.
Motorola says the new Moto G Power (2023) will be available unlocked across major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy starting April 13. The device will also be available at Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum, and Xfinity in the coming months.