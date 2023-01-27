The impressive MSI Sword 144Hz gaming laptop just dropped $250 at Best Buy

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Gaming laptops typically have a very futuristic, distinct casing, and this MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop is no exception to that statement. While we're a fan of the sleek chassis, what's on the inside of this unit will impress any gamer. Best of all, the price dropped by $250 so you can score this gaming laptop for only $949.
Any skip, stutter, or ghosting scenario can turn into a life-or-death situation -- in game of course. But the MSI Sword won't stutter or skip with the built-in NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and 144Hz refresh screen. Game, stream your favorite Twitch content creator, and no matter what, you'll get a beautiful picture on this 15.6-inch Full HD screen.
With most games now weighing in at about 60GB-80GB each, it's important to have the storage to hold your library for when you're on the go. Thankfully, this laptop comes with a 512GB SSD capacity, so it can handle those hefty games like Skyrim, Far Cry 6, and more.
In terms of other specs, the processor and high-speed RAM memory ensure fluid gameplay, too. Fortunately, it has 8GB of DDR4 RAM and an Intel 11th Generation Core i7 processor so you can game, work, or browse the web without worrying about the dreaded frozen screen. But if you want even more RAM on your laptop, it offers an extra slot for users to purchase more memory if needed.
On the outside of the casing, its backlit keyboard adds more to the Sword's futuristic look while making sure that you can see the WSAD keys when it matters most. Because the screen is just 15.6 inches, you can take this laptop wherever you want. If you prefer to game or work in an office space, an HDMI 2.1 output on the side of the unit will allow you to expand your desktop.
Grab this $949 deal on the MSI Sword while you can. If you're also still wanting to check around for other laptop deals, be sure to check out our picks for the best deals right now.