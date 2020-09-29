Multi-cloud still front of mind for VMware

This week at VMworld 2020, VMware announced new innovations to help customers build, run, manage, connect, and protect any app on any cloud.

According to the company, over 15 million enterprise workloads run on VMware in the cloud.

"VMware has reached a major milestone in its plan to unlock the power of every cloud for every business. We now support customers' application strategies by delivering VMware-based services on every major public cloud provider and hundreds of VMware Cloud Verified partners worldwide," VMware chief operating officer of products and cloud services Raghu Raghuram said.

"As we drive our strategy forward, we are expanding our portfolio of cloud infrastructure, operations, and security services to enable faster application migration and modernisation, and better business agility, and resiliency."

In addition to building on its 2019 Tanzu Kubernetes play, distributed workforce security updates further integrating its Carbon Black acquisition, and its redefined hybrid cloud architecture for the data centre offering Project Monterey, VMware has also made a slew of multi-cloud focused announcements.

VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery is a new on-demand disaster recovery as a service that protects on-premises vSphere workloads onto VMware Cloud on AWS; while VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, the data centre-as-a-service offer of Dell Technologies Cloud, has added new VMware HCX workload migration capabilities, improved performance, new host types, and support for multiple clusters within a single rack.

VMware Horizon 8 is available for deployment on VMware Cloud on AWS, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, Google Cloud VMware Engine, and Azure VMware Solution.

New cloud management services also unveiled include the Cloud Management Hybrid Subscription Solution, with the VMware vRealize Cloud Universal combining SaaS and on-premises management software into a single subscription licence; as well as the VMware vRealize AI Cloud -- formerly Project Magna -- is touted as an intelligent, self-tuning cloud service for application performance optimisation.

VMware said it is also adding more cloud automation and scale, uptime and resiliency, predictive analytics, and intelligence to the virtual cloud network. New capabilities in VMware NSX-T 3.1 deliver better support for large-scale global deployments and disaster recovery use cases, it said.

VMware also announced that CloudHealth by VMware now supports Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and that its CloudHealth Secure State adds real-time monitoring for Google Cloud, as well as 20 new AWS and Azure services, including managed Kubernetes and serverless configurations.

Formerly Project Path, VMware Cloud Partner Navigator will also enable partners to expand business opportunities beyond their own clouds and VMware Cloud Director 10.2 adds a set of capabilities to let partners expand their service offerings.

With the new consolidated VMware Marketplace, customers also have access to thousands of validated third-party, open-source, and first-party solutions. These can be deployed across vSphere, VMware Cloud on AWS, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, and VMware Tanzu environments.

Azure VMware Solution, CloudHealth support for OCI, VMware Cloud on AWS support for VMware Tanzu, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC updates, VMware vRealize Cloud Universal, and VMware Marketplace are all available now.

VMware Cloud Partner Navigator is in preview and all other products and services are expected to be available by the end of October.

